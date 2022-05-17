Captain Charles Walter Jauss, USN, (Ret.), 88, of Newport, Rhode Island, passed away on May 13, 2022, in the St. Clare Home in Newport. He was the husband of Helen (Andrews) Jauss for 58 years.

Captain Jauss was born and raised in Chicago, IL, to the late William and Marie (Walter) Jauss.

Captain Jauss enlisted in the U.S. Navy in 1955. He honorably served in the Navy for 30 years until his retirement, earning the rank of Captain.

Captain Jauss loved being on the water. He enjoyed sailing, kayaking, and canoeing. He was a member of the Museum of Yachting in Newport. He also enjoyed reading, participating in local reading groups. Captain and Mrs. Jauss were long-time parishioners of Trinity Episcopal Church in Newport.

Captain Jauss is survived by his wife, Helen Jauss of Newport, and his two daughters, Sarah Jauss and husband Jeff Dumont of Medway, MA, and Catie Huang and husband Jeff of Los Angeles, CA. He additionally leaves five grandchildren, Christopher Huang, Isabella Dumont, Abigail Huang, Anna Dumont, and MacMullen Dumont.

Funeral services for Captain Jauss will be private in Trinity Episcopal Church.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Navy-Marine Corps Relief Society, Attn: Development Department, 875 N. Randolph St. Ste 225, Arlington, VA 22203, or to Habitat for Humanity International, 322 West Lamar Street, Americus, Georgia 31709-3543.