Angela Patricia Thorpe, 98, of Pine Point Villas, Boynton Beach, Florida, died on Sunday, April 24, 2022 at her residence surrounded by her beloved nieces and friends. Angela was a longtime resident of Portsmouth, RI.

She was the wife of the late Edmund Joseph William Thorpe. The two were married on November 11, 1958 and enjoyed 42 years of marriage together before Edmund’s passing in 2000.

Angela was born in Fall River, MA on July 12, 1923 to Hugh Lennon and Mary (Grant) Lennon.

Mrs. Thorpe worked as a Secretary at Raytheon in Portsmouth, RI for over 17 years, retiring in 1979.

Angela was a devoted woman of faith. She loved her family, especially cherished the yearly reunions at their home in Portsmouth, RI. She enjoyed spending time with friends, both locally and in her many travels. In her later years, Angela enjoyed spending time at the beach, camping, crafting, gardening, playing bingo, and visiting the casino. She loved to vacation and explore different places, including Hawaii and Rio de Janeiro.

Angela was the beloved Aunt of many nieces and nephews. In addition to these survivors, she leaves behind many friends, both in Rhode Island and Pine Point Villas, FL. She also leaves behind her dear friends and caregivers, Doc and Denise Stoerkel of Boynton Beach, FL.

Angela is preceded in death by husband, Edmund Thorpe; mother, Mary Grant; father, Hugh Lennon; and all five of her siblings: John Lennon (Mary), Mary Louise Lennon (Molly), Helen Marie Silvia (John F), Hugh Lennon (Sylvia), Francis Lennon (Palmeda).

Visiting hours will be held on Wednesday, May 11, 2022 from 8:00 AM to 9:30 AM at the Connors Funeral Home, 55 West Main Road, Portsmouth, RI. A Memorial Mass will be held at 10:00 AM at St. Barnabas Church, 1697 East Main Road, Portsmouth. Burial will immediately follow at St. Patrick’s Cemetery in Fall River, MA. A Memorial Mass will celebrated at Holy Spirit Catholic Church in Lantana, FL at a later date.

Memorial Donations may be made to St. Barnabas Church in Portsmouth, RI; Holy Spirit Catholic Church in Lantana, FL; or the American Cancer Society at https://www.cancer.org/involved/donate.