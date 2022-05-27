jobs available in Newport, RI

Looking for a new gig, job, or career? Here’s who’s hiring right now in the Newport area.

All jobs were posted or provided to us within the last seven days and are located within five miles of downtown Newport.

Are you a business owner and manager who is hiring? Provide your job opportunities to us in the form at the bottom of this story and we’ll include your opportunities in the next roundup.

  1. 22 Bowen’s – BARBACK @ 22 BOWEN’S
  2. Advance Auto Parts – Salesperson
  3. Allied Universal – Operations Manager Security Company
  4. BankNewport – Call Center Representative
  5. Barry’s Auto Group – Automotive Internet Sales Manager
  6. Beau Tyler & the Sly Dog Co. – Retail Sales Associate
  7. Big Brothers Big Sisters of Rhode Island – Donation Center Attendant – Wakefield
  8. Blackstone Caterers – Waitstaff & Bartender
  9. Black Pearl – HIRING SOUS CHEF @ BLACK PEARL
  10. BMV of Newport – Administrative Assistant/Receptionist (Luxury Automotive Dealership)
  11. Brahmin Leather Works – Key Holder
  12. Brick Alley Pub – Kitchen Assistant/Line or Prep Cook
  13. Bristol Harbor Inn – Night Audit – $21/hr Starting + Benefits + $500/mth Summer Bon us
  14. Castle Hill Inn/The Bohlin – BANQUET STAFF @ CASTLE HILL INN/THE BOHLIN
  15. Charter Tabasco – Mate
  16. Chili’s – Host – Now Hiring
  17. Chipotle Mexican Grill – Crew Member
  18. CODAC – Nurse Practitioners
  19. Cognizant – GIS Lead Architect – Technology (Remote)
  20. Costa Farms – Garden Center Associate
  21. Custom Computer Specialists – Senior Recruiter
  22. CVS Health Retail – Operations Supervisor
  23. CW Resources – Commissary Lead
  24. Davidson Hospitality Group – Dishwasher – Hotel Viking
  25. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center – Mobile Food Pantry Assistant, Summer Program Teacher, Summer Camp Counselor (21+), Summer Camp Counselor (18+), Summer Learning Initiative Site “Floater” (SimplyHired)
  26. Dutch Harbor Boatyard – Launch Driver 
  27. FM Global – Administrative Assistant
  28. Foodlove Market – GROCERY STOCK CLERK @ FOODLOVE MARKET 
  29. GAP Newport – Lead
  30. Genesis Healthcare – Registered Nurse – RN (Full Time)
  31. Gill – Assistant Store Manager & Sales Assistants
  32. Grand Islander Center – Paid Nurse Aide Training (Full Time)
  33. Healthcare Services Group – Laundry Worker
  34. Inspira Marketing – On/Off Premise Beer Sales Representative – Newport, RI
  35. Jamestown Arts Center – Gallery Attendant, Director of Learning & Community Engagement
  36. James L. Maher Center – Administrative Assistant/Receptionist
  37. John Clarke Senior Living – Weekend Receptionist
  38. La Vecina – Full time Housekeeping, Busco amas de casa para hotel
  39. Laz Parking – Lot Attendant
  40. Life is Good Newport – Sales Associates & Keyholders
  41. Lifespan – Patient Access Representative
  42. Lost At Sea Newport – Retail Sales Associate
  43. Love Shack – Hiring Retail Sales Manager & Employees 
  44. Marvel & Associates – Associate
  45. McLaughlin Research Corp – FOREIGN TRAVEL COORDINATOR – GM
  46. MCM – Crew Coordinator – Yacht Management Division
  47. Middletown Family Dental – Front Desk Coordinator
  48. MIKEL – CONFIGURATION MANAGEMENT SPECIALIST II
  49. National Sailing Hall of Fame – Museum Store Manager, Visitor Services Associate/Key Holder, Museum Store and Ticket Associates, Museum Experience Associates
  50. Navy Exchange Service Command – SALES ASSOCIATE
  51. Neon Marketplace – Store Associate
  52. Newport Art Museum – Special Events & Facilities Manager
  53. Newport Beach Hotel * Suites – Hotel Housekeeping Manager (Newport, RI) – SignOnBonus
  54. Newport Creamery – Morning Restaurant Server
  55. Newport Family and Cosmetic Dentistry – Dental Front Desk Scheduling Coordinator
  56. Newport Hotel Group – Reservations Manager SignOnBonus
  57. Newport Mental Health – Mobile Crisis Clinician
  58. Newport Public Schools – Music Teacher @ Rogers High School (1 YEAR ONLY)
  59. Newport Restoration Foundation | Bookkeeper – Newport Restoration Foundation
  60. Nina Lynette Home – Housekeeper/meal preperation ( Ninalynettehome@gmail.com)
  61. Ninety Nine Restaurant – Culinary Team
  62. Norman Bird Sanctuary – Business and Office Manager, Research and Collections Intern, TerraCorps Land Stewardship Coordinator,  TerraCorps Youth Education Coordinator
  63. Obsidian Financial Services – Mortgage Loan Officer
  64. OceanCliff I & II – Housekeepers (Fridays only) $20 hour
  65. Ocean Link, Inc. – Marine Service Technician
  66. Panera Bread – Immediate Hiring-Restaurants Team Members!
  67. Party Host Helpers – Event Assistant
  68. Pepper Palace – Hot Sauce Enthusiast – Retail Sales (Newport Thames)
  69. Potter League For Animals – Animal Care Associate – Potter League for Animals
  70. Rhode Island Legal Services – Legal Secretary
  71. Rite Solutions – Electronic Warfare Analyst
  72. Saalex Solutions – Business Development Manager
  73. Safe Harbor Marinas – Talent Acquisition Specialist
  74. Salve Regina University – Graduate Academic Success Specialist – Salve Regina University
  75. Santander Holdings – Relationship Banker, Bristol-Hope Street, Rhode Island
  76. Sephora – Beauty Advisor
  77. Slim Possible – Barista
  78. Smoke House – HOST @ SMOKE HOUSE 
  79. Southcoast Health – Medical Assistant Urgent Care $1500 Sign-On Bonus
  80. Susse Chalet – Housekeeper $500 Sign on Bonus
  81. T-Mobile – Mobile Associate Retail Sales
  82. TD Bank – Teller I (US) – Middletown, RI
  83. The Bohlin – DISHWASHER @ THE BOHLIN 
  84. The Chanler at Cliff Walk – Full time Housekeeping, Busco amas de casa para hotel
  85. The Home Depot – Cashier
  86. The Mooring – RESTAURANT MANAGER **$2500 SIGNON BONUS** @ THE MOORING, DINING ROOM SUPERVISOR @ THE MOORING
  87. The Newport Experience – OceanCliff Hotel – Hiring for all positions! Front Desk Agents, Chefs, Banquets Severs, Bartenders, Restaurant Managers, Banquets Staff, Inventory Manager, Maintenance and Valet Attendants (Email Beth@Newportexperience.com)
  88. The Newport Harbor Hotel & Marina – Welcome Gate Attendant
  89. The Reef – Servers / Bartenders / Hostess’  | Line cooks 
  90. Thor Solutions – Program Financial Analyst (Navy/DoD)
  91. TJ Maxx – Retail Associate
  92. Town Fair Tire – Automotive Tire Technician
  93. Town of Jamestown – Director of Public Works-Town of Jamestown, RI
  94. Town of Middletown – Library Head of Youth Services
  95. University Gastroenterology – Medical Assistant – Portsmouth
  96. US Naval Facilities Engineering Command – CRANE OPERATOR
  97. US Naval Supply Systems Command – Supply Technician
  98. Viking Tours – PROFESSIONAL DRIVERS WITH CDL A OR B WITH PASSENGER ENDORSEMENT (info@vikingtoursnewport.com)
  99. Warner Realty Group – Real Estate Salesperson
  100. West Marine – Cashier
  101. White Horse Tavern – Support Staff- Busser/Host/Food Runner
  102. Work Opportunities Unlimited – Employment Specialist – Human Services

