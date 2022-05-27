Looking for a new gig, job, or career? Here’s who’s hiring right now in the Newport area.
All jobs were posted or provided to us within the last seven days and are located within five miles of downtown Newport.
Are you a business owner and manager who is hiring? Provide your job opportunities to us in the form at the bottom of this story and we’ll include your opportunities in the next roundup.
- 22 Bowen’s – BARBACK @ 22 BOWEN’S
- Advance Auto Parts – Salesperson
- Allied Universal – Operations Manager Security Company
- BankNewport – Call Center Representative
- Barry’s Auto Group – Automotive Internet Sales Manager
- Beau Tyler & the Sly Dog Co. – Retail Sales Associate
- Big Brothers Big Sisters of Rhode Island – Donation Center Attendant – Wakefield
- Blackstone Caterers – Waitstaff & Bartender
- Black Pearl – HIRING SOUS CHEF @ BLACK PEARL
- BMV of Newport – Administrative Assistant/Receptionist (Luxury Automotive Dealership)
- Brahmin Leather Works – Key Holder
- Brick Alley Pub – Kitchen Assistant/Line or Prep Cook
- Bristol Harbor Inn – Night Audit – $21/hr Starting + Benefits + $500/mth Summer Bon us
- Castle Hill Inn/The Bohlin – BANQUET STAFF @ CASTLE HILL INN/THE BOHLIN
- Charter Tabasco – Mate
- Chili’s – Host – Now Hiring
- Chipotle Mexican Grill – Crew Member
- CODAC – Nurse Practitioners
- Cognizant – GIS Lead Architect – Technology (Remote)
- Costa Farms – Garden Center Associate
- Custom Computer Specialists – Senior Recruiter
- CVS Health Retail – Operations Supervisor
- CW Resources – Commissary Lead
- Davidson Hospitality Group – Dishwasher – Hotel Viking
- Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center – Mobile Food Pantry Assistant, Summer Program Teacher, Summer Camp Counselor (21+), Summer Camp Counselor (18+), Summer Learning Initiative Site “Floater” (SimplyHired)
- Dutch Harbor Boatyard – Launch Driver
- FM Global – Administrative Assistant
- Foodlove Market – GROCERY STOCK CLERK @ FOODLOVE MARKET
- GAP Newport – Lead
- Genesis Healthcare – Registered Nurse – RN (Full Time)
- Gill – Assistant Store Manager & Sales Assistants
- Grand Islander Center – Paid Nurse Aide Training (Full Time)
- Healthcare Services Group – Laundry Worker
- Inspira Marketing – On/Off Premise Beer Sales Representative – Newport, RI
- Jamestown Arts Center – Gallery Attendant, Director of Learning & Community Engagement
- James L. Maher Center – Administrative Assistant/Receptionist
- John Clarke Senior Living – Weekend Receptionist
- La Vecina – Full time Housekeeping, Busco amas de casa para hotel
- Laz Parking – Lot Attendant
- Life is Good Newport – Sales Associates & Keyholders
- Lifespan – Patient Access Representative
- Lost At Sea Newport – Retail Sales Associate
- Love Shack – Hiring Retail Sales Manager & Employees
- Marvel & Associates – Associate
- McLaughlin Research Corp – FOREIGN TRAVEL COORDINATOR – GM
- MCM – Crew Coordinator – Yacht Management Division
- Middletown Family Dental – Front Desk Coordinator
- MIKEL – CONFIGURATION MANAGEMENT SPECIALIST II
- National Sailing Hall of Fame – Museum Store Manager, Visitor Services Associate/Key Holder, Museum Store and Ticket Associates, Museum Experience Associates
- Navy Exchange Service Command – SALES ASSOCIATE
- Neon Marketplace – Store Associate
- Newport Art Museum – Special Events & Facilities Manager
- Newport Beach Hotel * Suites – Hotel Housekeeping Manager (Newport, RI) – SignOnBonus
- Newport Creamery – Morning Restaurant Server
- Newport Family and Cosmetic Dentistry – Dental Front Desk Scheduling Coordinator
- Newport Hotel Group – Reservations Manager SignOnBonus
- Newport Mental Health – Mobile Crisis Clinician
- Newport Public Schools – Music Teacher @ Rogers High School (1 YEAR ONLY)
- Newport Restoration Foundation | Bookkeeper – Newport Restoration Foundation
- Nina Lynette Home – Housekeeper/meal preperation ( Ninalynettehome@gmail.com)
- Ninety Nine Restaurant – Culinary Team
- Norman Bird Sanctuary – Business and Office Manager, Research and Collections Intern, TerraCorps Land Stewardship Coordinator, TerraCorps Youth Education Coordinator
- Obsidian Financial Services – Mortgage Loan Officer
- OceanCliff I & II – Housekeepers (Fridays only) $20 hour
- Ocean Link, Inc. – Marine Service Technician
- Panera Bread – Immediate Hiring-Restaurants Team Members!
- Party Host Helpers – Event Assistant
- Pepper Palace – Hot Sauce Enthusiast – Retail Sales (Newport Thames)
- Potter League For Animals – Animal Care Associate – Potter League for Animals
- Rhode Island Legal Services – Legal Secretary
- Rite Solutions – Electronic Warfare Analyst
- Saalex Solutions – Business Development Manager
- Safe Harbor Marinas – Talent Acquisition Specialist
- Salve Regina University – Graduate Academic Success Specialist – Salve Regina University
- Santander Holdings – Relationship Banker, Bristol-Hope Street, Rhode Island
- Sephora – Beauty Advisor
- Slim Possible – Barista
- Smoke House – HOST @ SMOKE HOUSE
- Southcoast Health – Medical Assistant Urgent Care $1500 Sign-On Bonus
- Susse Chalet – Housekeeper $500 Sign on Bonus
- T-Mobile – Mobile Associate Retail Sales
- TD Bank – Teller I (US) – Middletown, RI
- The Bohlin – DISHWASHER @ THE BOHLIN
- The Chanler at Cliff Walk – Full time Housekeeping, Busco amas de casa para hotel
- The Home Depot – Cashier
- The Mooring – RESTAURANT MANAGER **$2500 SIGNON BONUS** @ THE MOORING, DINING ROOM SUPERVISOR @ THE MOORING
- The Newport Experience – OceanCliff Hotel – Hiring for all positions! Front Desk Agents, Chefs, Banquets Severs, Bartenders, Restaurant Managers, Banquets Staff, Inventory Manager, Maintenance and Valet Attendants (Email Beth@Newportexperience.com)
- The Newport Harbor Hotel & Marina – Welcome Gate Attendant
- The Reef – Servers / Bartenders / Hostess’ | Line cooks
- Thor Solutions – Program Financial Analyst (Navy/DoD)
- TJ Maxx – Retail Associate
- Town Fair Tire – Automotive Tire Technician
- Town of Jamestown – Director of Public Works-Town of Jamestown, RI
- Town of Middletown – Library Head of Youth Services
- University Gastroenterology – Medical Assistant – Portsmouth
- US Naval Facilities Engineering Command – CRANE OPERATOR
- US Naval Supply Systems Command – Supply Technician
- Viking Tours – PROFESSIONAL DRIVERS WITH CDL A OR B WITH PASSENGER ENDORSEMENT (info@vikingtoursnewport.com)
- Warner Realty Group – Real Estate Salesperson
- West Marine – Cashier
- White Horse Tavern – Support Staff- Busser/Host/Food Runner
- Work Opportunities Unlimited – Employment Specialist – Human Services