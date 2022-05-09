According to the latest forecast from the National Weather Service, today it will be mostly sunny, with a high near 56 degrees.

7 Day Forecast

The following is the National Weather Service 7-day weather forecast, centered on Newport State Airport;

Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 56. Breezy, with a northeast wind 20 to 24 mph, with gusts as high as 38 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 42. Northeast wind 15 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 59. Breezy, with a northeast wind 18 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph.

Tuesday Night: A chance of showers, mainly after 5am. Increasing clouds, with a low around 46. Northeast wind 14 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Wednesday: A chance of showers, mainly before 9am. Partly sunny, with a high near 58. Northeast wind around 18 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Wednesday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 49. Northeast wind 6 to 13 mph.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 66. Northeast wind 8 to 10 mph becoming east in the afternoon.

Thursday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 52. Southeast wind 6 to 8 mph.

Friday: Partly sunny, with a high near 66. South wind 6 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Friday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 55. Southwest wind 7 to 9 mph.

Saturday: A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 69. South wind 8 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Saturday Night: A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 56. South wind 8 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Sunday: A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 65. South wind 7 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.