According to the latest forecast from the National Weather Service, today it will be mostly sunny, with a high near 56 degrees.

7 Day Forecast

The following is the National Weather Service 7-day weather forecast, centered on Newport State Airport;

Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 56. Breezy, with a northeast wind 20 to 24 mph, with gusts as high as 38 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 42. Northeast wind 15 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 59. Breezy, with a northeast wind 18 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph.

Tuesday Night: A chance of showers, mainly after 5am. Increasing clouds, with a low around 46. Northeast wind 14 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Wednesday: A chance of showers, mainly before 9am. Partly sunny, with a high near 58. Northeast wind around 18 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Wednesday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 49. Northeast wind 6 to 13 mph.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 66. Northeast wind 8 to 10 mph becoming east in the afternoon.

Thursday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 52. Southeast wind 6 to 8 mph.

Friday: Partly sunny, with a high near 66. South wind 6 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Friday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 55. Southwest wind 7 to 9 mph.

Saturday: A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 69. South wind 8 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Saturday Night: A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 56. South wind 8 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Sunday: A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 65. South wind 7 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Ryan Belmore is the Owner and Publisher of What'sUpNewp. Although not the founder or original owner, Belmore has been with What'sUpNewp since its early beginnings in 2012.

Belmore was born in Providence, Rhode Island; grew up and graduated high school in Coventry, Rhode Island; and lived in Newport, Rhode Island for more than ten years. He currently serves as Vice President of the Board Of Directors for Fort Adams Trust and on the Board of Directors for Potter League For Animals.

He and his wife, Jen, as well as their two dogs (Aero and June), recently moved to Alexandria, Virginia. Belmore travels back and forth to Newport every couple of weeks to cover events, work on story ideas, to meet with What'sUpNewp's on-the-ground contributors, to visit friends, and to eat as much seafood as possible.

Belmore is a member of Local Independent Online News Publishers, Society of Professional Journalists, and the North American Snowsports Journalists Association.