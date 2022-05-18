According to the latest forecast from the National Weather Service, today it will be sunny, with a high near 72 degrees.

7 Day Forecast

The following is the National Weather Service 7-day weather forecast, centered on Newport State Airport;

Special Weather Statement

Today: Sunny, with a high near 71. Northwest wind 8 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Tonight: A chance of rain, mainly after 4am. Increasing clouds, with a low around 51. Southwest wind 5 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Thursday: Rain likely, mainly between 7am and noon. Cloudy, with a high near 60. South wind 8 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Thursday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 53. Southwest wind 5 to 7 mph becoming northwest after midnight.

Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 67. North wind 6 to 11 mph becoming south in the afternoon.

Friday Night: A slight chance of showers between 10pm and 3am, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after 3am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 57. South wind 8 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 74. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

Saturday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 60. Southwest wind 11 to 13 mph.

Sunday: A chance of showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 71. Southwest wind 13 to 17 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Sunday Night: A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 57. Southwest wind 10 to 14 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Monday: A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 68. Northwest wind 9 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Monday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 53. Southeast wind around 8 mph becoming north in the evening.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 65. Northeast wind around 11 mph becoming east in the afternoon.

Ryan Belmore is the Owner and Publisher of What'sUpNewp. Although not the founder or original owner, Belmore has been with What'sUpNewp since its early beginnings in 2012.

Belmore was born in Providence, Rhode Island; grew up and graduated high school in Coventry, Rhode Island; and lived in Newport, Rhode Island for more than ten years. He currently serves as Vice President of the Board Of Directors for Fort Adams Trust and on the Board of Directors for Potter League For Animals.

He and his wife, Jen, as well as their two dogs (Aero and June), recently moved to Alexandria, Virginia. Belmore travels back and forth to Newport every couple of weeks to cover events, work on story ideas, to meet with What'sUpNewp's on-the-ground contributors, to visit friends, and to eat as much seafood as possible.

Belmore is a member of Local Independent Online News Publishers, Society of Professional Journalists, and the North American Snowsports Journalists Association.