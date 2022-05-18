According to the latest forecast from the National Weather Service, today it will be sunny, with a high near 72 degrees.

7 Day Forecast

The following is the National Weather Service 7-day weather forecast, centered on Newport State Airport;

Special Weather Statement

Today: Sunny, with a high near 71. Northwest wind 8 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Tonight: A chance of rain, mainly after 4am. Increasing clouds, with a low around 51. Southwest wind 5 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Thursday: Rain likely, mainly between 7am and noon. Cloudy, with a high near 60. South wind 8 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Thursday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 53. Southwest wind 5 to 7 mph becoming northwest after midnight.

Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 67. North wind 6 to 11 mph becoming south in the afternoon.

Friday Night: A slight chance of showers between 10pm and 3am, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after 3am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 57. South wind 8 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 74. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

Saturday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 60. Southwest wind 11 to 13 mph.

Sunday: A chance of showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 71. Southwest wind 13 to 17 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Sunday Night: A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 57. Southwest wind 10 to 14 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Monday: A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 68. Northwest wind 9 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Monday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 53. Southeast wind around 8 mph becoming north in the evening.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 65. Northeast wind around 11 mph becoming east in the afternoon.