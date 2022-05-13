According to the latest forecast from the National Weather Service, today it will be rainy, with a high near 63 degrees.

Today: Patchy drizzle with a slight chance of rain before 11am, then patchy drizzle after 3pm. Areas of dense fog before 11am, then patchy dense fog after 5pm. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a high near 63. Calm wind becoming southeast 5 to 7 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: A slight chance of showers after midnight. Patchy dense fog. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a low around 54. South wind 3 to 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Saturday: Patchy fog before 9am. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a high near 69. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

Saturday Night: A chance of showers, mainly after 2am. Patchy fog after 11pm. Otherwise, cloudy, with a low around 56. Southwest wind 5 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Sunday: A chance of showers, mainly before 10am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 67. South wind 6 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Sunday Night: A slight chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 54. Southwest wind 8 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Monday: A chance of showers after 9am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 68. Southwest wind 8 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Monday Night: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 11pm, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms between 11pm and 1am, then a chance of showers after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 55. Southwest wind 9 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 69. Southwest wind 10 to 17 mph.

Tuesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 52. West wind around 14 mph.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 66. West wind 14 to 16 mph.

Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 52. West wind 10 to 14 mph.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 66. Southwest wind 10 to 13 mph.

