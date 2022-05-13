Sign up for What’sUpNewp’s free daily newsletter and we’ll keep you in the know of all that’s happening, new, and to do out there.
According to the latest forecast from the National Weather Service, today it will be rainy, with a high near 63 degrees.
7 Day Forecast
The following is the National Weather Service 7-day weather forecast, centered on Newport State Airport;
Dense Fog Advisory
Hazardous Weather Outlook
Today: Patchy drizzle with a slight chance of rain before 11am, then patchy drizzle after 3pm. Areas of dense fog before 11am, then patchy dense fog after 5pm. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a high near 63. Calm wind becoming southeast 5 to 7 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tonight: A slight chance of showers after midnight. Patchy dense fog. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a low around 54. South wind 3 to 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Saturday: Patchy fog before 9am. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a high near 69. South wind 5 to 10 mph.
Saturday Night: A chance of showers, mainly after 2am. Patchy fog after 11pm. Otherwise, cloudy, with a low around 56. Southwest wind 5 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Sunday: A chance of showers, mainly before 10am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 67. South wind 6 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Sunday Night: A slight chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 54. Southwest wind 8 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Monday: A chance of showers after 9am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 68. Southwest wind 8 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%.
Monday Night: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 11pm, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms between 11pm and 1am, then a chance of showers after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 55. Southwest wind 9 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 69. Southwest wind 10 to 17 mph.
Tuesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 52. West wind around 14 mph.
Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 66. West wind 14 to 16 mph.
Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 52. West wind 10 to 14 mph.
Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 66. Southwest wind 10 to 13 mph.