Newport Restaurant Group (NRG) this week announced the appointment of Narragansett resident Jeff Tenner as director of concept development. In this new role, Tenner is responsible for the development and business implementation of new concepts and production practices, with a focus on balancing current values with emerging trends and new opportunities.

Tenner brings 25 years of industry experience in fine dining, fast casual, grocery and food manufacturing to his new role. Prior to joining NRG, Jeff served as the vice president of food and beverage and head of restaurant operations for Spyce, a Boston area restaurant start-up powered by robotics and automation and helped lead the organization to its recent acquisition by Sweetgreen. He has led culinary and restaurant operations teams for a number of multi-unit restaurant companies including: Tatte bakery, Not Your Average Joe’s, Bertucci’s and Legal Sea Foods.

“We’re so pleased to welcome Jeff to the Newport Restaurant Group team,” said Paul O’Reilly, President & CEO. “As we continually work to elevate and expand our culinary and hospitality offerings, Jeff will play an integral role in that process.”

Tenner and his wife Kristin reside in Narragansett, RI. When he’s not cooking, he enjoys tennis, surfing, and spending time with his family.