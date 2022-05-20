According to the latest forecast from the National Weather Service, today will be mostly sunny, with a high near 69 degrees.

7 Day Forecast

The following is the National Weather Service 7-day weather forecast, centered on Newport State Airport;

Dense Fog Advisory

Hazardous Weather Outlook

Today: Patchy fog before 8am. Otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high near 69. Calm wind becoming south 5 to 9 mph in the morning.

Tonight: A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 2am, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm between 2am and 3am, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 3am. Cloudy, with a low around 56. Southeast wind around 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Saturday: Patchy fog before 10am. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 76. South wind 7 to 10 mph.

Saturday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 62. Southwest wind 6 to 8 mph.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 74. South wind 8 to 14 mph.

Sunday Night: A slight chance of showers after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 61. Southwest wind 8 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Monday: A chance of showers after 10am. Partly sunny, with a high near 74. West wind around 8 mph becoming northeast in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Monday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 56. North wind 8 to 11 mph.

Tuesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 65. East wind around 14 mph.

Tuesday Night: A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 51. Northeast wind 8 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Wednesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 64. East wind around 11 mph.

Wednesday Night: A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 53. Southeast wind around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Thursday: A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 65. South wind 10 to 14 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%.