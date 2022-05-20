According to the latest forecast from the National Weather Service, today will be mostly sunny, with a high near 69 degrees.

7 Day Forecast

The following is the National Weather Service 7-day weather forecast, centered on Newport State Airport;

Dense Fog Advisory
Hazardous Weather Outlook

Today: Patchy fog before 8am. Otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high near 69. Calm wind becoming south 5 to 9 mph in the morning.

Tonight: A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 2am, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm between 2am and 3am, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 3am. Cloudy, with a low around 56. Southeast wind around 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Saturday: Patchy fog before 10am. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 76. South wind 7 to 10 mph.

Saturday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 62. Southwest wind 6 to 8 mph.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 74. South wind 8 to 14 mph.

Sunday Night: A slight chance of showers after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 61. Southwest wind 8 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Monday: A chance of showers after 10am. Partly sunny, with a high near 74. West wind around 8 mph becoming northeast in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Monday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 56. North wind 8 to 11 mph.

Tuesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 65. East wind around 14 mph.

Tuesday Night: A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 51. Northeast wind 8 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Wednesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 64. East wind around 11 mph.

Wednesday Night: A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 53. Southeast wind around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Thursday: A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 65. South wind 10 to 14 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Ryan Belmore is the Owner and Publisher of What'sUpNewp. Although not the founder or original owner, Belmore has been with What'sUpNewp since its early beginnings in 2012.

Belmore was born in Providence, Rhode Island; grew up and graduated high school in Coventry, Rhode Island; and lived in Newport, Rhode Island for more than ten years. He currently serves as Vice President of the Board Of Directors for Fort Adams Trust and on the Board of Directors for Potter League For Animals.

He and his wife, Jen, as well as their two dogs (Aero and June), recently moved to Alexandria, Virginia. Belmore travels back and forth to Newport every couple of weeks to cover events, work on story ideas, to meet with What'sUpNewp's on-the-ground contributors, to visit friends, and to eat as much seafood as possible.

Belmore is a member of Local Independent Online News Publishers, Society of Professional Journalists, and the North American Snowsports Journalists Association.