According to the latest forecast from the National Weather Service, today it will be mostly sunny, with a high near 65 degrees.

7 Day Forecast

The following is the National Weather Service 7-day weather forecast, centered on Newport State Airport;

Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 65. North wind 7 to 9 mph becoming south in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Tonight: Patchy fog after 4am. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a low around 44. South wind 3 to 7 mph.

Friday: A chance of showers, mainly after noon. Patchy fog before 8am. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a high near 59. Calm wind becoming south 5 to 8 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Friday Night: A chance of showers before 9pm, then rain likely, mainly after midnight. Cloudy, with a low around 48. Calm wind becoming east around 6 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Saturday: Rain, mainly before 4pm. High near 53. Breezy, with a northeast wind 14 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 32 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%.

Saturday Night: A chance of rain before 8pm, then a chance of showers, mainly between 8pm and 4am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 45. Breezy, with a northeast wind 17 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 34 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Sunday: Partly sunny, with a high near 54. Breezy, with a northeast wind around 22 mph, with gusts as high as 36 mph.

Sunday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 45. Breezy, with a northeast wind 18 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 33 mph.

Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 57. Breezy, with a northeast wind around 22 mph, with gusts as high as 32 mph.

Monday Night: A chance of showers before 3am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 46. Breezy, with a northeast wind 17 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Tuesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 58. Breezy, with a northeast wind 18 to 20 mph.

Tuesday Night: A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 49. Northeast wind 13 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Wednesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 64. East wind 10 to 13 mph.