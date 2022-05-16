Sign up for What’sUpNewp’s free daily newsletter and we’ll keep you in the know of all that’s happening, new, and to do out there.
NEW BOSTON, N.H. (AP) — A man who was fatally shot by a police officer near the New Boston Space Force Station died of a single gunshot wound, according to an autopsy.
The manner of death of Michael Foley, 33, from Massachusetts on Friday night is a homicide, the attorney general’s office said.
The shooting incident on an access road to the space force station also involved a security guard, the attorney general’s office said.
The shooting is still under investigation.
The station tracks satellites and assists with tracking of commercial space launches.