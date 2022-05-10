The U.S. may be one of the wealthiest countries in the world but there’s a growing trend of financial inequality, with middle-class households feeling the most impact. In fact, the number of adults who live in middle-class households dropped from 61% in 1971 to 50% in 2021, according to an April 2022 analysis from Pew Research Center. On the other hand, the upper-income level rose from 14% to 21%. The declining middle class in the U.S. can be attributed to various factors including a decrease in unions and manufacturing jobs and an increased need for college-educated, tech-savvy employees.

The COVID-19 pandemic also played a major role in exposing the harsh financial gap as those who fell under the middle- and upper-income brackets were able to keep their jobs and/or work remotely. At the start of the pandemic in the U.S., workers who fell under the lower-income tier found themselves unemployed or having to be out of work, even if temporarily, as their place of employment was closed.

Those who worked in the leisure and hospitality industries were hit the hardest financially. In December 2020, employment in the hospitality industry was down by 23% compared to pre-pandemic levels in February 2020, an unemployment rate that surpassed other industries. Service employees such as housekeepers, food preparation workers, kitchen cooks, automobile glass installers, and animal caretakers were some of the lowest-paying jobs in the nation.

Stacker compiled a list of the lowest-paying jobs in Providence-Warwick, RI-MA, using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Jobs are ranked by average annual salary with information up to date as of May 2021.

NDAB Creativity // Shutterstock

#50. Massage therapists

Providence-Warwick, RI-MA

– Annual mean salary: $34,700

– #203 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 150

National

– Annual mean salary: $49,260

– Employment: 81,030

– Entry level education requirements: Postsecondary nondegree award

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Anchorage, AK ($96,260)

— Kalamazoo-Portage, MI ($74,980)

— Bremerton-Silverdale, WA ($74,850)

Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock

#49. Retail salespersons

Providence-Warwick, RI-MA

– Annual mean salary: $34,670

– #46 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 15,900

National

– Annual mean salary: $31,920

– Employment: 3,693,490

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($41,150)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($41,150)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($38,790)

Canva

#48. Cleaning, washing, and metal pickling equipment operators and tenders

Providence-Warwick, RI-MA

– Annual mean salary: $34,610

– #39 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 40

National

– Annual mean salary: $35,820

– Employment: 13,580

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Albany, OR ($50,430)

— Pittsburgh, PA ($49,010)

— Richmond, VA ($46,530)

Canva

#47. Bakers

Providence-Warwick, RI-MA

– Annual mean salary: $34,560

– #59 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 1,380

National

– Annual mean salary: $32,300

– Employment: 181,800

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($41,850)

— Chattanooga, TN-GA ($41,660)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($41,160)

Canva

#46. Machine feeders and offbearers

Providence-Warwick, RI-MA

– Annual mean salary: $34,380

– #95 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 350

National

– Annual mean salary: $36,660

– Employment: 60,880

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Cedar Rapids, IA ($60,610)

— Lincoln, NE ($48,580)

— Lafayette-West Lafayette, IN ($47,560)

Canva

#45. Pharmacy aides

Providence-Warwick, RI-MA

– Annual mean salary: $33,880

– #47 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 30

National

– Annual mean salary: $34,560

– Employment: 43,560

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($59,160)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($57,630)

— Santa Rosa, CA ($56,450)

PxHere

#44. Library assistants, clerical

Providence-Warwick, RI-MA

– Annual mean salary: $33,850

– #63 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 470

National

– Annual mean salary: $32,490

– Employment: 78,470

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($53,770)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($52,500)

— Santa Rosa, CA ($49,030)

Rawpixel.com // Shutterstock

#43. Maids and housekeeping cleaners

Providence-Warwick, RI-MA

– Annual mean salary: $33,840

– #28 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 3,080

National

– Annual mean salary: $29,580

– Employment: 723,430

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Kahului-Wailuku-Lahaina, HI ($45,430)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($44,940)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($44,580)

Picsfive // Shutterstock

#42. Food cooking machine operators and tenders

Providence-Warwick, RI-MA

– Annual mean salary: $33,610

– #57 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 70

National

– Annual mean salary: $35,430

– Employment: 26,710

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Madison, WI ($44,500)

— Wausau, WI ($44,290)

— Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington, MN-WI ($43,260)

Africa Studio // Shutterstock

#41. Shuttle drivers and chauffeurs

Providence-Warwick, RI-MA

– Annual mean salary: $33,580

– #66 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 810

National

– Annual mean salary: $32,570

– Employment: 175,660

– Entry level education requirements: not available

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($43,740)

— Napa, CA ($42,730)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($42,000)

Pearl PhotoPix // Shutterstock

#40. Hairdressers, hairstylists, and cosmetologists

Providence-Warwick, RI-MA

– Annual mean salary: $33,540

– #151 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 1,300

National

– Annual mean salary: $35,990

– Employment: 285,980

– Entry level education requirements: Postsecondary nondegree award

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Kalamazoo-Portage, MI ($53,630)

— Lansing-East Lansing, MI ($53,470)

— Barnstable Town, MA ($52,630)

Crew // Wikimedia Commons

#39. Bartenders

Providence-Warwick, RI-MA

– Annual mean salary: $33,490

– #78 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 2,790

National

– Annual mean salary: $30,340

– Employment: 485,330

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Kahului-Wailuku-Lahaina, HI ($50,180)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($47,820)

— Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale, AZ ($47,440)

ITRE Bicycle // Flickr

#38. Bicycle repairers

Providence-Warwick, RI-MA

– Annual mean salary: $33,430

– #30 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 70

National

– Annual mean salary: $34,360

– Employment: 14,760

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($42,150)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($41,650)

— Boulder, CO ($40,810)

Canva

#37. Automotive and watercraft service attendants

Providence-Warwick, RI-MA

– Annual mean salary: $33,420

– #29 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 220

National

– Annual mean salary: $29,960

– Employment: 111,480

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Urban Honolulu, HI ($50,340)

— Fairbanks, AK ($41,840)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($39,120)

Canva

#36. Helpers–production workers

Providence-Warwick, RI-MA

– Annual mean salary: $33,370

– #156 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 660

National

– Annual mean salary: $32,910

– Employment: 202,860

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Lafayette-West Lafayette, IN ($48,190)

— Pittsfield, MA ($43,910)

— Reno, NV ($41,940)

Richard Thornton // Shutterstock

#35. School bus monitors

Providence-Warwick, RI-MA

– Annual mean salary: $33,320

– #21 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 1,390

National

– Annual mean salary: $30,220

– Employment: 55,310

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Des Moines-West Des Moines, IA ($49,850)

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($48,610)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($47,750)

Pixabay

#34. Helpers–electricians

Providence-Warwick, RI-MA

– Annual mean salary: $33,280

– #108 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 60

National

– Annual mean salary: $36,720

– Employment: 72,150

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($53,560)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($50,530)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($48,690)

Canva

#33. Meat, poultry, and fish cutters and trimmers

Providence-Warwick, RI-MA

– Annual mean salary: $33,170

– #46 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 270

National

– Annual mean salary: $31,680

– Employment: 132,100

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington, MN-WI ($40,580)

— Anchorage, AK ($40,540)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($38,730)

Jorge Royan // Wikimedia Commons

#32. Cooks, restaurant

Providence-Warwick, RI-MA

– Annual mean salary: $33,020

– #88 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 6,480

National

– Annual mean salary: $31,630

– Employment: 1,193,860

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Kahului-Wailuku-Lahaina, HI ($43,900)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($43,380)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($41,690)

Canva

#31. Food preparation workers

Providence-Warwick, RI-MA

– Annual mean salary: $33,000

– #44 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 3,210

National

– Annual mean salary: $28,810

– Employment: 783,350

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($39,950)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($39,230)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($38,340)

Canva

#30. Plating machine setters, operators, and tenders, metal and plastic

Providence-Warwick, RI-MA

– Annual mean salary: $32,940

– #102 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 450

National

– Annual mean salary: $38,580

– Employment: 32,310

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Weirton-Steubenville, WV-OH ($57,520)

— Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, GA ($56,150)

— Reading, PA ($53,660)

Pressmaster // Shutterstock

#29. Animal caretakers

Providence-Warwick, RI-MA

– Annual mean salary: $32,650

– #49 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 1,120

National

– Annual mean salary: $29,520

– Employment: 225,680

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($40,460)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($39,720)

— Salinas, CA ($37,420)

Canva

#28. Pressers, textile, garment, and related materials

Providence-Warwick, RI-MA

– Annual mean salary: $32,610

– #8 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: data not available

National

– Annual mean salary: $28,110

– Employment: 26,910

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($39,040)

— Santa Rosa, CA ($37,370)

— Springfield, MA-CT ($36,530)

Gabriel Georgescu // Shutterstock

#27. Hotel, motel, and resort desk clerks

Providence-Warwick, RI-MA

– Annual mean salary: $32,480

– #30 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 570

National

– Annual mean salary: $28,040

– Employment: 220,380

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Kahului-Wailuku-Lahaina, HI ($52,150)

— Urban Honolulu, HI ($48,900)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($39,910)

Needpix

#26. Food batchmakers

Providence-Warwick, RI-MA

– Annual mean salary: $32,410

– #178 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 460

National

– Annual mean salary: $36,190

– Employment: 155,240

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Battle Creek, MI ($65,310)

— Cedar Rapids, IA ($56,900)

— Binghamton, NY ($50,910)

paul rushton // Shutterstock

#25. Parking enforcement workers

Providence-Warwick, RI-MA

– Annual mean salary: $32,320

– #34 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 40

National

– Annual mean salary: $46,050

– Employment: 7,450

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($90,360)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($70,670)

— Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($57,200)

Canva

#24. Farmworkers and laborers, crop, nursery, and greenhouse

Providence-Warwick, RI-MA

– Annual mean salary: $32,280

– #76 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 400

National

– Annual mean salary: $31,440

– Employment: 277,200

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($42,490)

— Urban Honolulu, HI ($40,560)

— Ithaca, NY ($39,570)

Jason Person // Shutterstock

#23. Cooks, short order

Providence-Warwick, RI-MA

– Annual mean salary: $32,150

– #48 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 170

National

– Annual mean salary: $28,110

– Employment: 124,800

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($39,670)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($38,060)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($37,940)

Pixabay

#22. Lifeguards, ski patrol, and other recreational protective service workers

Providence-Warwick, RI-MA

– Annual mean salary: $31,870

– #28 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: data not available

National

– Annual mean salary: $27,320

– Employment: 114,320

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Urban Honolulu, HI ($43,930)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($38,420)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($37,930)

Unsplash

#21. Amusement and recreation attendants

Providence-Warwick, RI-MA

– Annual mean salary: $31,600

– #17 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 1,160

National

– Annual mean salary: $26,110

– Employment: 262,170

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Kahului-Wailuku-Lahaina, HI ($37,560)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($36,800)

— Anchorage, AK ($36,020)

Nejron Photo // Shutterstock

#20. Cleaners of vehicles and equipment

Providence-Warwick, RI-MA

– Annual mean salary: $31,560

– #94 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 690

National

– Annual mean salary: $30,550

– Employment: 351,960

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with highest average pay:

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($40,840)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($38,980)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($38,780)

Unsplash

#19. Textile knitting and weaving machine setters, operators, and tenders

Providence-Warwick, RI-MA

– Annual mean salary: $31,100

– #23 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 280

National

– Annual mean salary: $33,640

– Employment: 16,330

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Appleton, WI ($51,100)

— Reading, PA ($46,430)

— San Antonio-New Braunfels, TX ($41,140)

Canva

#18. Farmworkers, farm, ranch, and aquacultural animals

Providence-Warwick, RI-MA

– Annual mean salary: $30,740

– #83 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 30

National

– Annual mean salary: $32,150

– Employment: 34,140

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($42,780)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($42,120)

— Provo-Orem, UT ($41,660)

Krakenimages.com // Shutterstock

#17. Childcare workers

Providence-Warwick, RI-MA

– Annual mean salary: $30,650

– #62 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 1,950

National

– Annual mean salary: $27,680

– Employment: 438,520

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($39,390)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($39,120)

— Napa, CA ($36,850)

viviandnguyen_ // Flickr

#16. Packers and packagers, hand

Providence-Warwick, RI-MA

– Annual mean salary: $30,510

– #148 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 2,950

National

– Annual mean salary: $30,950

– Employment: 585,270

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($38,960)

— Rome, GA ($38,830)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($38,460)

Canva

#15. Cutters and trimmers, hand

Providence-Warwick, RI-MA

– Annual mean salary: $30,380

– #26 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: data not available

National

– Annual mean salary: $34,330

– Employment: 7,920

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Hickory-Lenoir-Morganton, NC ($44,360)

— Salt Lake City, UT ($44,160)

— Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, GA ($41,880)

Elliot Brown // Flickr

#14. Textile winding, twisting, and drawing out machine setters, operators, and tenders

Providence-Warwick, RI-MA

– Annual mean salary: $30,350

– #20 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 180

National

– Annual mean salary: $33,050

– Employment: 22,160

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, GA ($36,660)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($36,340)

— Augusta-Richmond County, GA-SC ($35,630)

U.S. Department of Agriculture // Flickr

#13. Textile cutting machine setters, operators, and tenders

Providence-Warwick, RI-MA

– Annual mean salary: $30,060

– #43 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: data not available

National

– Annual mean salary: $33,100

– Employment: 11,970

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI ($45,730)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($41,860)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($41,810)

Dmitry Kalinovsky // Shutterstock

#12. Laundry and dry-cleaning workers

Providence-Warwick, RI-MA

– Annual mean salary: $29,670

– #78 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 1,110

National

– Annual mean salary: $27,830

– Employment: 157,400

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($38,740)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($38,290)

— Santa Rosa, CA ($35,690)

VGstockstudio // Shutterstock

#11. Food servers, nonrestaurant

Providence-Warwick, RI-MA

– Annual mean salary: $29,620

– #95 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 1,410

National

– Annual mean salary: $29,500

– Employment: 243,030

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Napa, CA ($46,270)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($43,930)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($43,400)

Ryan Everton // Unsplash

#10. Dishwashers

Providence-Warwick, RI-MA

– Annual mean salary: $29,540

– #65 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 1,770

National

– Annual mean salary: $27,350

– Employment: 377,040

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($37,560)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($37,200)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($36,440)

Pressmaster // Shutterstock

#9. Baggage porters and bellhops

Providence-Warwick, RI-MA

– Annual mean salary: $29,530

– #25 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 50

National

– Annual mean salary: $30,040

– Employment: 20,530

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($42,310)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($38,760)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($38,160)

Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock

#8. Waiters and waitresses

Providence-Warwick, RI-MA

– Annual mean salary: $29,160

– #126 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 7,570

National

– Annual mean salary: $29,010

– Employment: 1,804,030

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Glens Falls, NY ($47,570)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($47,080)

— Ithaca, NY ($44,970)

Pxhere

#7. Fast food and counter workers

Providence-Warwick, RI-MA

– Annual mean salary: $28,990

– #72 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 12,980

National

– Annual mean salary: $26,060

– Employment: 3,095,120

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($37,090)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($36,360)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($34,240)

Finist4 // Shutterstock

#6. Manicurists and pedicurists

Providence-Warwick, RI-MA

– Annual mean salary: $28,690

– #88 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 490

National

– Annual mean salary: $30,480

– Employment: 120,540

– Entry level education requirements: Postsecondary nondegree award

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Provo-Orem, UT ($45,320)

— Detroit-Warren-Dearborn, MI ($42,170)

— Olympia-Tumwater, WA ($40,030)

Dragon Images // Shutterstock

#5. Hosts and hostesses, restaurant, lounge, and coffee shop

Providence-Warwick, RI-MA

– Annual mean salary: $28,640

– #78 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 1,560

National

– Annual mean salary: $26,000

– Employment: 324,690

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Kahului-Wailuku-Lahaina, HI ($37,560)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($37,060)

— Madera, CA ($36,490)

Dean Drobot // Shutterstock

#4. Cashiers

Providence-Warwick, RI-MA

– Annual mean salary: $28,320

– #89 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 14,160

National

– Annual mean salary: $26,780

– Employment: 3,335,170

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($37,860)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($36,910)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($35,400)

Pexels

#3. Ushers, lobby attendants, and ticket takers

Providence-Warwick, RI-MA

– Annual mean salary: $28,250

– #34 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 90

National

– Annual mean salary: $26,390

– Employment: 54,970

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Charlottesville, VA ($48,540)

— Kahului-Wailuku-Lahaina, HI ($39,670)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($37,140)

Daniel Lee // Flickr

#2. Cooks, fast food

Providence-Warwick, RI-MA

– Annual mean salary: $27,920

– #78 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 3,460

National

– Annual mean salary: $25,490

– Employment: 768,130

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Urban Honolulu, HI ($36,820)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($36,640)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($35,040)

aboutsung // Shutterstock

#1. Dining room and cafeteria attendants and bartender helpers

Providence-Warwick, RI-MA

– Annual mean salary: $26,550

– #115 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 1,990

National

– Annual mean salary: $27,690

– Employment: 336,970

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with highest average pay:

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($38,490)

— Ithaca, NY ($38,170)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($37,910)

This story was written by Stacker and has been re-published pursuant to a CC BY-NC 4.0 License.

This post was originally published on this site