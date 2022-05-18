Kristin Hersh, co-founder and frontwoman of Throwing Muses is headed to City Winery in Boston on Monday, May 30 for a Memorial Day show. Described as “one of indie rock’s most fascinating figures,” Hersh will be joined onstage by her longtime collaborator drummer/bassist Fred Abong for an intimate acoustic show. Click here for tickets.

One of the most influential figures in the alt-rock world, Hersh has over 20 groundbreaking records solo and with her bands, Throwing Muses and 50 Foot Wave. 2022 has seen her on tour in Europe and the US performing songs from Throwing Muses’ new critically acclaimed Sun Racket and 50 Foot Wave’s recently released Black Pear as well as her extensive solo catalog.

Her acclaimed memoir Rat Girl (Rolling Stone called it one of the top ten greatest rock memoirs of all time) was followed by Don’t Suck, Don’t Die, a finalist for the American Booksellers Association and The Southern Book of the Year awards. NPR says, “not only one of the best books of the year but one of the most beautiful rock memoirs ever written.”

Hersh’s most recent book Seeing Sideways: A Memoir of Music and Motherhood chronicles the adventure of raising her four sons while traveling the world on tour.

For tickets and information, visit citywinery.com/boston.