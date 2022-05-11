A record number of Newport’s finest shops went daffy this April decorating their storefront windows and competing in Newport in Bloom’s Daffodil Days storefront window display contest. (For pictures of many of the windows, click here)

The public also had an opportunity to vote for their favorite “daffiest” window and the winner with 39% of the votes cast was clear – KARMA KITCHEN, 446 Thames St. in Newport, owned by Chris Silvia.

“Lots of fun, lots of creative displays. Our retailers demonstrated their community spirit and how daffy they can really go” said Kiki McMahan, Chair of Newport in Bloom.

Donations for the Free Bulb Giveaway in October and this summer’s decorative flower baskets along Newport’s historic streets are most welcome. Go to NewportinBloom.org for details.

Source: Newport In Bloom