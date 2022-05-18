Jamestown Newport Ferry has kicked off its Hop-On Hop-Off season, just in time to transport folks from Jamestown to Newport’s Oyster & Chowder Festival, held at Bowen’s Wharf in Newport, this weekend.

Throughout the summer, Jamestown Newport Ferry will offer express service to special Newport events such as the Folk and Jazz Festivals, the International Boat Show, and Bowen’s Wharf Seafood Festival.

During some of these events, the Jamestown Newport Ferry will have an altered Hop-On Hop-Off schedule, as shown on the schedule page of the website.

Jamestown Newport Ferry’s daily unreserved Hop-On Hop-Off service between Jamestown and Newport will run through October 10, 2022. Stops include Jamestown, Rose Island Lighthouse, Newport’s Fort Adams, Ann Street Pier, and Perrotti Park. Ticket options include round-trip or one-way fares. Jamestown Newport Ferry offers a reduced-rate evening special, daily after 4 pm (except during festivals).

Jamestown Newport Ferry is operated by Conanicut Marine Services Inc. and is based in Jamestown, RI. For more information, schedules, chartering information, fares and tickets visit JamestownNewportFerry.com.

