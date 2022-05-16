Island Moving Company (IMC), Newport’s classically trained contemporary ballet company, announces dates and details for its annual summer events and productions. Tickets for IMC’s annual summer Gala and Newport Dance Festival are now on sale at www.islandmovingco.org

The company will Tour to San Diego where IMC dancers perform alongside Malaschock Dance, May 26 – 29 at Ingram Plaza in the Liberty Station Arts District. The shared program is titled Horizons and features works by Choreographers, John Malaschock, Tristian Griffin, and IMC Artistic Director Miki Ohlsen. More information may be found at https://malashockdance.org/events/malashock-dance-presents-horizons/

The 2022 Newport Dance Festival (NDF)- July 19-24th. From around the Globe to Newport NDF returns to IMC’s festival stage on the lawn of the Great Friends Meeting House, 21 Farewell Street, Newport. Each year, the Newport Dance Festival (NDF) brings the dance world’s finest choreographers, performers, and educators to Newport for a two-week residency that culminates in six unique, consecutive evenings of leading-edge dance performances for the community to enjoy.

Credit: Clarissa Lapolla

The 2022 resident company is Khambata Dance from Seattle, WA. Khambatta Dance (KDC) was founded by Cyrus Khambata in New York in 1993. He moved the company to Seattle in 2001 where he also initiated the Seattle International Dance Festival. Other visiting companies & artists include Boston Dance Theatre, MA, Italy’s Breathing Art Company, East Coast Contemporary Ballet, CT, Janusphere Dance from NYC, and Tristian Griffin Dance, MO.

“NDF provides an unconventional experience for audiences to experience live, professional dance outdoors, said Peter Bramante, IMC’s Executive Director. Bramante continued; “we encourage audiences to bring their friends and families—to enjoy a picnic on the lawn — all while seeing world-class dance-it’s a fantastic Newport summer experience!”

Festival gates open at 6:30 and performances begin at 7:00pm. Tickets for lawn seating start at $38, reserved chair seating is $48 and multi-ticket Flex Passes for lawn or reserved seating offers excellent value for patrons interested in attending multiple shows.

Tickets and info at www.islandmovingco.org

IMC will present ARTSCAPES, a Garden Soirée of Art, Cuisine & Dance on Friday July 29th, 2022, at Bellevue House, the estate of Ronald Lee Fleming.

ARTSCAPES will be an exquisite summer evening of delightful art, culinary temptations, lively libations, and surprising performances staged within stunningly beautiful gardens. The event serves to recognize and celebrate Island Moving Company’s impact as a key cultural asset for the City of Newport and Rhode Island while raising crucial funds to support the company’s programs.

Tickets and sponsorship information are available at islandmovingco.org