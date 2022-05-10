Class of 2021 inductee Lleyton Hewitt will be featured in this year’s Road to Newport video series produced by the International Tennis Hall of Fame ahead of his induction celebrations in July, the International Tennsi Hall of Fame announced today.

Documenting Hewitt’s journey from his childhood in Adelaide, Australia to his Hall of Fame achievements, the nine-part series will feature a new episode weekly.

Entering its third season, the Road to Newport chronicles new inductees’ paths in their own words, highlighting key moments on and off the court along their journey toward Hall of Fame induction.

In this year’s series, Hewitt gives fans a unique perspective on his route to the top of the world rankings while sharing untold stories behind his biggest career moments. Beginning with his childhood as a multi-sport athlete, the Australian great details his fast rise as a young professional and gives insight on his mindset when triumphing over some of his tennis idols, including Andre Agassi.

Hewitt’s tenacity as a Davis Cup competitor features prominently in the Road to Newport series, with behind-the-scenes looks at the Australian team’s 2001 tie against Brazil and 2003 tie against Switzerland. In both clashes, Hewitt prevailed over world top-five players in Gustavo Kuerten and Roger Federer to secure victory for his team and nation.

The series continues with Hewitt discussing his run to his first major title at the 2001 US Open, where he defeated three future Hall of Famers en route to the trophy, and concludes with his 2002 victory at Wimbledon, when he became the first Australian to win the event since 1987.

The Road to Newport leads into the ITHF’s summer celebrations of Hewitt, culminating in his Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony on Saturday, July 16. Fans can learn more about what’s included the ITHF Enshrinement Weekend experiences and book their packages at tennisfame.com/enshrinement.

The Road to Newport videos will debut every Tuesday through July 5. Fans can view episodes online at tennisfame.com/roadtonewport and on the ITHF’s Facebook, Twitter and Instagram pages.