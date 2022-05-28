Seafood, once enjoyed only by Americans living on the coasts, is now available everywhere thanks to greatly improved transportation and storing technology. And Americans love seafood: Red Lobster, the casual dining chain, has hundreds of locations in 44 states and brought in $2.5 billion in sales in 2019. But Americans who love seafood seek it out in historic establishments and fine-dining restaurants as well as chains. Cooking styles and techniques vary across regions, many of which have their own specialized and beloved takes on seafood preparation, from boils to bakes to bisques.

To celebrate all things that travel from sea to dinner plates, Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated seafood restaurants in Providence on Tripadvisor.

You may also like: Highest-rated Mexican restaurants in Providence, according to Tripadvisor

#17. The Roast House

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (47 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Bar

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 176 Columbus Ave, Pawtucket, RI 02860-5547

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#16. Milk Money

– Rating: 3.5 / 5 (84 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Seafood, Barbecue

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 566 S Water St, Providence, RI 02903-4322

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#15. Rooftop at the Providence G

– Rating: 3.5 / 5 (84 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Pizza, American

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 100 Dorrance St, Providence, RI 02903-2850

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#14. The Old Gristmill Tavern

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (315 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Bar

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 390 Fall River Ave, Seekonk, MA 02771

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#13. Davenport’s Restaurant

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (145 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Bar

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 1925 Pawtucket Ave, East Providence, RI 02914-1642

– Read more on Tripadvisor

You may also like: Cities with the most expensive homes in Providence metro area

#12. Uncle Sushi & Grill

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (11 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: not available

– Type of cuisine: Sushi, Asian

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 570 Reservoir Ave, Cranston, RI 02910-1602

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#11. Spain Restaurant of Cranston

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (392 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Seafood, Mediterranean

– Price: $$$$

– Address: 1073 Reservoir Ave, Cranston, RI 02910-5135

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#10. Madeira Restaurant

– Rating: 3.5 / 5 (135 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Seafood, European

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 288 Warren Ave, East Providence, RI 02914-4732

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#9. Oberlin

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (85 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Seafood

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 186 Union St, Providence, RI 02903-3408

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#8. Yama Fuji

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (14 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Chinese, Sushi

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 1190 N Main St, Providence, RI 02904-1819

– Read more on Tripadvisor

You may also like: Highest-rated cheap eats in Providence, according to Tripadvisor

#7. Jacky’s Waterplace and Sushi Bar

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (238 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Chinese, Japanese

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 200 Exchange St, Providence, RI 02903-2621

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#6. Al’s Waterfront Restaurant & Lounge

– Rating: 3.5 / 5 (30 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Bar, Seafood

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 28 Water St, East Providence, RI 02914-5022

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#5. Capri Seafood

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (24 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Seafood

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 58 De Pasquale Ave, Providence, RI 02903-1514

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#4. Los Andes

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,364 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Peruvian, Latin

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 903 Chalkstone Ave, Providence, RI 02908-3558

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#3. Waterman Grille

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (716 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Seafood

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 4 Richmond Sq Suite 100B, Providence, RI 02906-5117

– Read more on Tripadvisor

You may also like: Highest-rated brunch restaurants in Providence, according to Tripadvisor

#2. Bluefin Grille at the Providence Marriott Downtown

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (280 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Bar

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 1 Orms St Providence Marriott Downtown, Providence, RI 02904-2221

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#1. Providence Oyster Bar

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (376 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Seafood

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 283 Atwells Ave, Providence, RI 02903-1522

– Read more on Tripadvisor