Hammetts Hotel, a Main Street Hospitality property, today announced the launch of the $50,000 Newport Bermuda Race Package, bringing sailing lovers the experience of a lifetime for the highly-anticipated international sailing race, which takes off on June 17th from Newport.

“A proud sponsor of the 2022 Race, the hotel debuts this exclusive package for the first time ever ahead of this year’s event, offering unparalleled spectator access for the send-off, as well as stays in both Newport and Bermuda in seaside accommodations,” a press release from Hammetts Hotel states.

PACKAGE INCLUSIONS:

· Two seats on a captained 36-ft Hinckley yacht on race day, courtesy of Barton + Gray, for prime viewing of the Newport send-off.

·2-night stay at Hammetts Hotel in Newport on race weekend in a Marina King room, which is modeled after a ship’s quarters and features views over the Newport Harbor.

·Race day champagne lunch for five guests at Giusto, a freestyle Italian restaurant located on Hammetts Wharf at the hotel overlooking the water where the race takes place.

· A stay on the other side: 1 week stay in Bermuda at Leamington Estate, a private cliffside retreat featuring private on-site crystal caves, infinity pool, yoga deck and more.

The oldest regularly-scheduled ocean sailing race and one of the premier events of the year in the yachting world, the Newport Bermuda Race sets off in Newport, Rhode Island with a fleet of over 100 boats traveling 635 miles to the island of Bermuda. Read more about the historic race here: bermudarace.com.

Hammetts Hotel, opened in 2020, is located directly on Hammetts Wharf, just steps from the Marina and at the foot of the seaside action. The hotel is closely tied with its waterfront surroundings and maritime history down to its design, which is a nod to Newport’s historic mercantile wharves carefully blended with the aesthetic of a modern yacht club. A sponsor of iconic boating races from Newport Bermuda to the Rolex Race, and the official hotel partner of The New York Yacht Club, Hammetts is the leading choice for the world’s top sailors and yachtsmen when in Newport.

Located in Bermuda’s Hamilton Parish, Leamington Estate is a stunning 8-bedroom, 12,000 sq ft. residence overlooking Harrington Sound and sitting atop an extensive underground network of crystal caves accessible only by guests of the property. The historic site, originally a tourist attraction for its breathtaking caves, was developed by the commodore of the Harrington Sound Sailing Club and a leading Bermudian architect to now offer one-of-a-kind accommodations and amenities available exclusively for Hammetts’ Newport Bermuda Race package holders and private rentals.

For reservations and hotel information, please call: (401) 324-7500 . For more information on the Newport Bermuda package, please call: (401)324-7502