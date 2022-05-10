A fire at Pump House MusicWorks Friday damaged the popular South County music venue forcing the cancellation of several upcoming events. There were no injuries reported, but damage to the facility was significant.

A GoFundMe campaign to help The Pump House rebuild has been established. Follow the link here to donate: Fundraiser by Daniel Collins : Fire Damage at The Pump House (gofundme.com)

Message from Pump House:

As you may have heard, there was a fire at The Pump House on Friday, May 6- thank goodness that everyone who was at the venue at the time is safe. We are so grateful from the bottom of our hearts, that The Pump House still stands, and that the fire was able to be contained- Thanks to the prompt response from the SKFD.

Unfortunately, the fire devastated the contents of the back green room, which includes all of our backline sound equipment, and many custom hand-made guitars. Our staff also have sustained lost wages, due to our closure since the fire.

We are in the very early stages of picking ourselves back up and rebuilding—we hope with a little help from our friends, that we’ll get back on our feet and get back to doing what we love. The Pump House staff thanks you in advance for helping us get through this hard time without work or pay. As a nonprofit, The Pump House always needs community support to thrive—now more than ever. We hope to see you very soon!

Click here for more information on Pump House Music Works.