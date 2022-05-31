Each cookie season, troops from Girl Scouts of Southeastern New England (GSSNE) are given the option to donate a portion of their cookie program proceeds to a community service project.

This year, the council-wide recipient of the 2022 Cookie Program Community Service Project is Children’s Friend. GSSNE is honored to announce that $2,641.02 has been donated to this remarkable nonprofit organization. Children’s Friend serves Rhode Island’s most vulnerable children and families. Services include Early Head Start, Head Start, WIC, adoption, foster care, help for families with substance abuse, counseling, assistance for children with developmental delays, and other child welfare and early childhood services. Girls and troops can choose to donate a portion of their cookie proceeds to support Children’s Friend. This is also a great opportunity for girls to learn about the importance of giving back to their communities!

The Girl Scout Cookie Program—the largest girl-led entrepreneurial program in the world—funds life-changing programs, experiences, and learning for local girls and Girl Scout troops all year long. Despite challenges this year, thousands of local girls are building skills, learning, and having fun through participation in the Girl Scout Cookie Program. 100% of the proceeds from the Girl Scout Cookie Program stay local, powering essential leadership development programming and meaningful community impact.

“The Girl Scout Cookie program is so much more than customers enjoying their favorite treat. Each year GSSNE partners with a local non-profit organization to show girls the importance of giving back to the community. This year we are thrilled to partner with Children’s Friend to support their mission and allow girls to learn about the amazing support that they are providing to our community. When customers purchase Girl Scout Cookies, the proceeds not only power amazing experiences for girls but also help support girl-led community service projects. The Girl Scout Cookie Program helps girls develop their marketing strategies, learn business skills, and gives them the confidence needed to become successful leaders in the future,” said Ginger Lallo, Chief Operating Officer.

About donated cookies:

Cookie Share is a cookie related service project GSSNE implements each year where customers support Girl Scouts by purchasing a package of cookies that is then donated to a local organization such as food banks, nursing homes, shelters, military, and hospitals. Giving back to the community is a big part of what Girl Scouts learn through participating in the Cookie Program.

If anyone would like to purchase cookies that can be donated to local organizations, please contact customercare@gssne.org for more information. Proceeds from the sale of these cookies will help support local Girl Scouts along with the organizations who will be the beneficiaries of the cookies.

