Foodlove Market, an upscale specialty market from Newport Restaurant Group located at 1037 Aquidneck Avenue in Middletown, today announced the addition of catering services this spring, perfect for corporate and at-home gatherings, as well as provisioning spring and summer beach and boating events.

“Offering catering services has been part of our growth plan since we opened Foodlove last summer, and we are thrilled to reach that goal as we approach the busy summer season,” said XX. “Our culinary team has crafted a wonderful menu of appetizers, entrees, salads, sandwiches and more, perfect for any occasion.”

Foodlove’s catering service launched on April 25th, providing guests the opportunity to enjoy a variety of chef-driven items at home for any size gathering. All menu items serve six-to-eight guests and include cold appetizers such as a Charcuterie & Cheese Platter; vegetarian Mezze Platter; Chips & Dips; Shrimp Cocktail Platter; and a Sushi Box with assorted rolls. Hot appetizers (to be heated at home), include Crab Cakes; Bacon Wrapped Scallops; Portuguese Stuffed Clams; four flavors of Chicken Wings, Buffalo, BBQ, Sweet Chili or Sriracha Honey; Edamame Potstickers; and Spinach & Feta Stuffed Mushrooms.

Foodlove shared more about their options;

Salad offerings include Classic Caesar, Greek Chopped, Chicken Cobb, Field Greens, and Bowen’s “Chopped” Wedge, while cold side dishes include Harissa Lime Couscous Salad, Ancient Grain Salad, Thai Peanut Rice Noodle Salad, Mediterranean Pasta Salad, New Potato Salad with grain mustard, and Marinated Tomato and Cucumber Salad. Sides to be heated at home include Black Truffle Grilled Asparagus, Green Beans with Crispy Shallots, Roasted Sweet Potatoes Wedges, Roasted Fingerling Potatoes, regular or sweet Mashed Potato, Penne al Pomodoro, Mac ‘n’ Cheese, and Rice and Black Beans.

Platters of half-sandwiches and tea sandwiches are available, as well as soups, including The Mooring’s famous Clam Chowder, Watermelon Gazpacho, and Italian Wedding.

Main courses include grilled Lemon Chicken, grilled Chicken Thighs, grilled Salmon Fillets, roasted Pork Tenderloin, marinated Steak Medallions, Pistachio-Crusted Cod, Crab -Stuffed Sole, Foodlove’s signature Lasagna, Vegetarian White Lasagna, Meatballs with marinara sauce, and Avvio’s Chicken Parmesan.

Desserts by the dozen include Castle Hill Cookies (regular and gluten free) and Flourless Brownies, as well as whole Chocolate Peanut Butter Mousse Pie, Flourless Chocolate Cake, and Lemon Ricotta Pie.

For more information, please visit www.foodlovemarket.com.