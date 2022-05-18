Poll Results

A WPRI TV/Roger Williams University Poll, completed a few days ago, showed a tight race for the Democratic nomination for governor, while in the Second Congressional District, General Treasurer Seth Magaziner holds a wide lead.

In both races, there are a large number of potential voters who said they are undecided. The poll also was conducted May 9 – 12 by Fleming & Associates of Cumberland.

In the gubernatorial contest, Gov. Dan McKee held a slight lead over Secretary of State Nellie Gorbea, 25 percent to 23 percent. Former Secretary of State Matt Brown received 7 percent, former CVS executive Helena Buonanno Foulkes received 6 percent, and Luis Daniel Munoz received 2 percent. Thirty-seven percent were undecided. Fleming & Associates polled 400 potential primary election voters. The margin of error was 4 percent.

In the Congressional race, Magaziner received 33 percent, with all other candidates at 5 percent or below – David Segal, 5 percent; Joy Fox and Sarah Morgenthau, each with 4 percent; Cameron Moquin, 1 percent; Omar Bah, 0 percent. Half of the respondents were unsure. Fleming & Associated polled 250 potential primary voters in the Congressional race. The margin of error was 5.2 percent.

The poll is early, with few candidates launching what are expected to be expensive advertising campaigns. In the governor’s race, Foulkes began running her television advertisements today (Tuesday), five days after polling ended. In the Congressional race, only Morgenthau started her paid television advertising.

Here’s how the candidates, and the GOP, responded to the poll results:

Nellie Gorbea

Nellie Gorbea for Governor Campaign Manager Dana Walton said “this poll shows that this race is a dead heat. Nellie Gorbea is well-positioned to win the Democratic nomination for governor because Democrats know she’s been an effective Secretary of State and they like her. Despite being governor for more than a year, Dan McKee is unpopular and in a far weaker position than a sitting governor should be. Rhode Islanders want to fix the housing crisis, strengthen public education, and tackle climate change—and Nellie Gorbea is the candidate for the governor who is best able to deliver on these urgent priorities.”

Foulkes

Helena Buonanno Foulkes’ campaign spokesperson Audrey Lucas said: “With 37 percent of respondents undecided, the takeaway from this poll is clear: Democratic primary voters are looking for an alternative to Governor McKee and Secretary Gorbea. We’re confident that voters will support Helena once they hear her message and vision for Rhode Island. That’s why we’re so excited to have launched our campaign’s first television ad today. We look forward to reaching more voters every day until the election.”

GOP on Governor Poll

“Rhode Islanders are frustrated with Gov. Dan McKee’s incompetence and insider politics and they are ready to kick him to the curb. Thankfully, Rhode Island has an outsider and a fighter in Ashley Kalus.

“…We’re focused on making Rhode Island the most affordable place to live, work, and raise a family.”

Magaziner on the Congressional Poll

The Magaziner for Congress campaign issued the following statement in response to the public poll conducted by WPRI and Roger Williams University that showed a 6-1 lead in the race for the second congressional district:

“Treasurer Magaziner’s wide lead shows that our message of fighting for middle-class families by lowering the cost of prescription drugs, making childcare more affordable, and protecting a woman’s right to make her own healthcare decisions is resonating with voters across the district,” said Communications Director Patricia Socarras. “Magaziner is in a strong position to win the Democratic nomination and take on Republican Allan Fung in November.”