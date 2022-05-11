No. Kingstown Finance Director running for Treasurer

North Kingstown Finance Director James Lathrop of Wakefield, is expected to announce his candidacy for Rhode Island General Treasurer late this month, according to an email distributed by the Rhode Island Republican Party.

Lathrop, a CPA, also filed his papers with the state Board of Elections establishing his election finance account.

Former Central Falls Mayor James Diossa is running as a Democrat.

Lathrop, who holds a bachelor’s degree in accounting from Bryant University, has served as finance director of several communities, including Hopkinton, Westerly, and Portsmouth in Rhode Island, and New London, Ct., according to his website..

Magaziner receives another union endorsement

General Treasurer and congressional candidate Seth Magaziner has been endorsed by the United Food and Commercial Workers Local 328, which represents thousands of grocery, food service, healthcare and transportation workers. The majority of Local 328 members work at Stop & Shop.

“Seth is someone that truly walks the walk to support workers – from joining us on picket lines to advocating for hazard pay for grocery store workers who showed up to work at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. Seth has been a true friend to working people,” said UFCW President Tim Melia

Magaziner has earned 16 endorsements from unions that represent Rhode Island workers.

David Salvatore announces for State Senate

Providence City Councilman David Salvatore, a Democrat who is term-limited on the council, held a campaign kick-off event today to announce his candidacy for the Senate District 5 seat in Providence.

Salvatore, a graduate of Rhode Island College (bachelor’s degree) and Roger Williams University (master’s degree) has served on the Providence City Council for 12 years.

He’s challenging incumbent state Sen. Sam Bell, a geologist and Progressive, in the Democratic primary election.