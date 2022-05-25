Pryor enters Democratic primary election

​Stefan Pryer, Rhode Island’s Commerce Secretary for the past six years, announced that he will run for state General Treasurer, setting up another competitive Democratic primary election this fall.

Pryer, who was Connecticut’s Education Secretary before then Gov. Gina Raimondo brought him to Rhode Island to fill the Commerce Secretary’s position. He’ll face former Central Falls Mayor James Diossa, and possibly others in the Democratic Primary Election in September. The deadline for individuals to file for candidacy is not until the end of June.

Current Treasurer Seth Magaziner is term limited this year, and is running in a highly contested race for Congress in the second district. Incumbent Congressman James Langevin is not running for reelection. There are six Democrats in that race, and five in the Democratic gubernatorial primary.

Pryor, who lives in Providence, is a Yale Law School graduate. Before coming to Rhode Island he worked for Cory Booker when Booker was mayor of Newark, NJ.

North Kingstown finance director, James Lathrop, a Republican, has also announced his candidacy for the treasurer’s position.

RI AFL-CIO Executive Board endorses Amore for Secretary of

On May 23, 2022, the Rhode Island AFL-CIO Executive Board unanimously voted to endorse Gregg Amore for Rhode Island Secretary of State.

“The Rhode Island AFL-CIO enthusiastically supports Gregg Amore for Secretary of State because he has a long track record of championing issues that are of great importance to working Rhode Islanders,” stated RI AFL-CIO President George Nee.