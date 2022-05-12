The vaccine deployment in December 2020 signaled a turning point in the COVID-19 pandemic. By the end of May 2021, 40% of the U.S. population was fully vaccinated. But as vaccination rates lagged over the summer, new surges of COVID-19 came, including Delta in the summer of 2021, and now the Omicron variant, which comprises the majority of cases in the U.S.

Researchers around the world have reported that Omicron is more transmissible than Delta, making breakthrough and repeat infections more likely.

The United States as of May 11 reached 998,305 COVID-19-related deaths and 82.1 million COVID-19 cases, according to Johns Hopkins University. Currently, 66.3% of the population is fully vaccinated, and 46.1% of vaccinated people have received booster doses.

Stacker compiled a list of the counties with highest COVID-19 infection rates in Vermont using data from the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services and vaccination data from Covid Act Now. Counties are ranked by the highest infection rate per 100,000 residents within the week leading up to May 10, 2022. Cumulative cases per 100,000 served as a tiebreaker.

#14. Lamoille County, VT

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 114 (29 new cases, +7% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 15,511 (3,934 total cases)

— 18.0% less cases per 100k residents than Vermont

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 67 (17 total deaths)

— 31.6% less deaths per 100k residents than Vermont

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 82.6% (20,945 fully vaccinated)

#13. Essex County, VT

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 130 (8 new cases, +700% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,931 (1,290 total cases)

— 10.6% more cases per 100k residents than Vermont

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 49 (3 total deaths)

— 50.0% less deaths per 100k residents than Vermont

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 57.3% (3,532 fully vaccinated)

#12. Grand Isle County, VT

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 207 (15 new cases, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 15,522 (1,123 total cases)

— 18.0% less cases per 100k residents than Vermont

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 69 (5 total deaths)

— 29.6% less deaths per 100k residents than Vermont

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 84.9% (6,141 fully vaccinated)

#11. Orleans County, VT

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 229 (62 new cases, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 24,248 (6,556 total cases)

— 28.1% more cases per 100k residents than Vermont

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 141 (38 total deaths)

— 43.9% more deaths per 100k residents than Vermont

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 70.5% (19,049 fully vaccinated)

#10. Caledonia County, VT

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 230 (69 new cases, +130% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,301 (5,789 total cases)

— 2.0% more cases per 100k residents than Vermont

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 83 (25 total deaths)

— 15.3% less deaths per 100k residents than Vermont

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 71.4% (21,427 fully vaccinated)

#9. Franklin County, VT

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 239 (118 new cases, -20% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,770 (10,261 total cases)

— 9.8% more cases per 100k residents than Vermont

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 136 (67 total deaths)

— 38.8% more deaths per 100k residents than Vermont

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 72.5% (35,816 fully vaccinated)

#8. Addison County, VT

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 247 (91 new cases, -13% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 15,988 (5,880 total cases)

— 15.5% less cases per 100k residents than Vermont

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 46 (17 total deaths)

— 53.1% less deaths per 100k residents than Vermont

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 81.4% (29,931 fully vaccinated)

#7. Windsor County, VT

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 321 (177 new cases, +16% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,310 (9,531 total cases)

— 8.5% less cases per 100k residents than Vermont

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 93 (51 total deaths)

— 5.1% less deaths per 100k residents than Vermont

– Population that is fully vaccinated: not available

#6. Orange County, VT

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 322 (93 new cases, +50% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 15,125 (4,370 total cases)

— 20.1% less cases per 100k residents than Vermont

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 45 (13 total deaths)

— 54.1% less deaths per 100k residents than Vermont

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 72.4% (20,931 fully vaccinated)

#5. Windham County, VT

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 343 (145 new cases, +169% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 16,359 (6,907 total cases)

— 13.5% less cases per 100k residents than Vermont

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 85 (36 total deaths)

— 13.3% less deaths per 100k residents than Vermont

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 75.5% (31,897 fully vaccinated)

#4. Chittenden County, VT

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 437 (716 new cases, +14% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,918 (34,258 total cases)

— 10.5% more cases per 100k residents than Vermont

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 107 (175 total deaths)

— 9.2% more deaths per 100k residents than Vermont

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 84.0% (137,558 fully vaccinated)

#3. Bennington County, VT

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 493 (175 new cases, +42% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 28,235 (10,015 total cases)

— 49.2% more cases per 100k residents than Vermont

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 197 (70 total deaths)

— 101.0% more deaths per 100k residents than Vermont

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 76.3% (27,062 fully vaccinated)

#2. Rutland County, VT

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 507 (295 new cases, +75% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 22,925 (13,340 total cases)

— 21.2% more cases per 100k residents than Vermont

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 127 (74 total deaths)

— 29.6% more deaths per 100k residents than Vermont

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 78.4% (45,613 fully vaccinated)

#1. Washington County, VT

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 510 (298 new cases, +41% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 21,007 (12,270 total cases)

— 11.0% more cases per 100k residents than Vermont

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 87 (51 total deaths)

— 11.2% less deaths per 100k residents than Vermont

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 82.9% (48,441 fully vaccinated)