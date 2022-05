Low Cut Connie stormed into the Narrows Center for the Arts in Fall River Thursday, May 19 for a crowd-pleasing high-energy show.

Led by frontman, pianist, and songwriter Adam Weiner, the band is known for their unique brand of over-the-top indie rock. They played a critically acclaimed set at the Newport Folk Festival in 2018 and once had a coveted spot on Barrack Obama’s summer playlist.

WUN photographer Rick Farrell was at the Narrows and shares his photos below.

Low Cut Connie (Photo: Rick Farrell)