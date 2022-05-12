The Newport Tree and Open Space Commission will be holding a special workshop in the Program Room of the Newport City Library on Thursday, May 19 from 4:30 pm to 7 p.m. to hear from residents about how to improve the use and enjoyment of the City’s open space network.

The City’s park system comprises over 30 areas defined as parks or open space. These valuable public assets provide free and varied ways for residents and visitors to enjoy the natural environment. The Newport Tree, Park and Open Space Master Plan was adopted in 2017 with public input and provides a framework for managing these features of the natural environment.

Last month, the City Council passed a resolution requesting that the Newport Tree and Open Space Commission “hold a workshop with the public to discuss providing a safe environment for all City parks to eliminate or control unsafe behavior and report back to the Council by the beginning of June.”

The May 19th workshop will focus on ensuring that parks are safe and enjoyable sites for all.

Trees, parks, open spaces, view corridors, and broad vistas make a powerful contribution to the quality of life for Newport residents, and the appeal of Newport to its visitors.

As always all are welcome to attend and to share their ideas and concerns.

