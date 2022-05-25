In anticipation of a busy summer season, the City of Newport today in a press release said that it is stepping up enforcement of its speed and noise ordinances, with police promising to crack down on motor vehicle violations throughout the summer season.



Police will be stepping up patrols to enforce existing local zoning ordinances as well as moving violations, taking particular notice of motorcycle groups and vehicles with modified exhaust systems, according to the City.

Police began their stepped-up enforcement last weekend, stopping motorists for both speed and noise violations.

The City says that signage has also been deployed at various points throughout the City advising motorists of the City’s longstanding ban on straight pipe and other modified exhaust systems. With narrow, crowded streets and a high density of housing, noise stemming from vehicular traffic has a disproportionately negative impact on the quality of life for residents in Newport than in other parts of the state.



“Newport’s noise ordinance is reflective of that condition, with violations carrying fines of up to $1,000,” the City says.