The latest listings on BizBuySell, LoopNet, and Kirby Properties show all kinds of businesses currently for sale in Rhode Island.

Reasons for selling, when provided, typically do not mention economic hardship, but more often involve the owner retiring or not having time to actively run the business.

The names and locations are generally left out, but there are occasional exceptions.

Here are some that have been listed within the last thirty days;

Established Aquidneck Island Cafe – Portsmouth | $115,000

“Business for Sale! Welcome to Cindy’s Country Café … Where great days start! Recently, the owners added an additional 9 outdoor tables in the rear of the property. This is a great opportunity to make your dreams of operating your very own breakfast and lunch restaurant come true.”

Smoothie Cafe – South Kingstown | $15,000

“Established smoothie café offering: Smoothies, Bowls, Açaí, Avocado Toast (with potential to grow menu significantly).

Great location across from URI in the Kingston Emporium with thousands of students, faculty, and staff as well as local traffic from town (and beach).”

Convenience Store – Well Established – Huge Potential – Quick Sale – Woonsocket | $50,000

“Well-established convenience store, which is an anchor in this neighborhood, is located on a very busy road in a residential and safe area.”

Restaurant Banquet Hall – Rhode Island | $875,000

“Building 7,300 SF

Inside seating 240

Beautiful patio with outside seating of 110

Onsite Parking

Full Liquor

Entertainment License”

Turn-key and modern restaurant business! – Pawtucket | $300,000

“BUSINESS ONLY-Opportunity is knocking! Turn-key and modern restaurant business! Every detail and function is covered. This is the opportunity you have been looking for. Seconds from I-95 & train station.”

568 Park Ave – Portsmouth: $1,199,500

“Incredible opportunity!Now offering 568 Park Avenue/32 Blue Bill Way better known as CJ’s Pub, a well established Island Park tavern in coastal Portsmouth. Included in the sale are a free-standing warehouse & residential cottage.Island Park has become a magnet for new & interesting restaurant & bar options. “

40 Narragansett Ave. – Business For Sale – Jamestown | $315,000

“Chopmist Charlie’s is now available to a new operator who wishes to benefit from 25+ plus years of serving Jamestown and Southern RI. This iconic full service restaurant is poised to serve the needs of hungry and thirsty residents and visitors”.

Well-Established Korean & Japanese Restaurant in Middletown, RI | $130,000

“Great opportunity for a lovely and well-established restaurant in Middletown, RI. 80+ seatings with big parking space. A liquor license that can be transferred.”