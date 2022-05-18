The Community College of Rhode Island (CCRI) today announced that it is hosting a free in-person Summer Readiness Program focused on reading, writing, and math for all incoming Career and Technical Education (CTE) high school junior and seniors at each of its four campuses.

With many students ineligible to take college-level courses because they do not meet the required ACCUPLACER placement exam scores in reading, writing, and math, this program developed by CCRI English and Math professors provides students with focused instruction to assist with college-level readiness in taking the ACCUPLACER, which will be administered free of charge before and after course completion. The goal is for students to improve their test scores so they can enroll in college-level courses through the state’s various dual- and concurrent-enrollment programs. The deadline to register is June 10.

Courses run for two weeks and are divided by subject with two time slots available; the math course is July 11–14 and 18–21 and the reading/writing course is July 25–28 and August 1–4, a total of eight in-person sessions for each course. Students can choose between the 9–11:30 am or 4–6:30 pm time slot for either course, however, the 4–6:30 pm slot is available at the Knight Campus only.

CCRI says that the Summer Readiness Program is funded through the Perkins STEM-Plus Grant. For more information or to request an application, email SummerReadiness@ccri.edu.

