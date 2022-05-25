Submitted by Marcin Rembisz, Newport Public Schools

Congratulations to Mrs. Carla L. Jewell, Claiborne Pell Elementary School Special Educator on her selection as the 2022-2023 Newport Public Schools Teacher of the Year. A Summa Cum Laude graduate and Valedictorian of the Class of 2000 of Salve Regina University, with a Bachelor’s of Science in Elementary/Special Education, Carla recently completed a Master’s degree in Curriculum and Instruction with a concentration in Educational Leadership from the Southern New Hampshire University, receiving a Distinguished Scholar Award for the highest GPA in a degree program with a 4.00 GPA.

An educator in Newport Public Schools since September 2004, Carla began her career teaching fourth grade at the former Carey School before moving to the Frank E. Thompson Middle School for a year teaching Special Education to sixth graders. Following her year at Thompson, Carla began teaching in the Behavior Support Program at the Dr. Michael H. Sullivan Elementary School on the site of the current Claiborne Pell Elementary School, where she continues to make her mark inspiring students each day.

In addition to teaching her students, Carla collaborated with former students to start the only elementary Best Buddies chapter on Aquidneck Island. A truly inspiring experience, this program has brought immeasurable joy to the lives of her students and their families.

Tricia Donnelly, 2016 Newport Teacher of the Year and Claiborne Pell Grade 4 teacher, on learning of Carla’s selection as 2022-2023 Newport Teacher of the Year said “Carla is a great teacher well deserving of the Teacher of the Year honor. She is very motivated, professional and knowledgeable. Her love and compassion for her students is quite evident. Her drive to advocate for each child and determination to help them reach their goals and fullest potential is unwavering. She provides all her students with an authentic sense of belonging. She is truly deserving of this accolade.”

Fellow colleague Caitlin Quirk, Claiborne Pell Grade 3 teacher remarked, “Carla embodies so many positive qualities. Exceptional, compassionate, and honest are just a few words that can be used to describe Carla as an educator. She truly is the “Jewel” of Pell Elementary, and it is evident through her work daily. Just walk into her classroom, and you’ll know exactly what I’m talking about. She has an innate ability to develop and foster relationships across the school community, while also holding her students to high expectations. Carla celebrates differences, ability, and inclusion in a gentle and magical way. Carla has an incredible gift for teaching. I am proud to call her a role model and an educator I strive to be.”



Traci Westman, Principal at Claiborne Pell Elementary School remarked, “I am so honored to be the principal of this amazing dedicated teacher. “Teaching requires passion and joy. We know passion is contagious; Energy is contagious, Ambition is contagious.” This quote sums up Mrs. Jewel as a teacher, parent, and a colleague. Carla is an innovative educator who is always looking for ways to meet the unique strengths of her students. She is also a leader among her peers and within the school community. Just like her name I believe this quote by Maya Angelou sums her up perfectly “Precious jewel, you glow, you shine, reflecting all the good things in the world. Just look at yourself.” Congratulations on a well-deserved award.”

Superintendent Colleen Burns Jermain, Ed.D. remarked “Carla Jewell’s name says it all- she is a jewel that is a treasure and such a special teacher. She is unique and rare, lighting up her classroom every day. Her energy, her zest for teaching and learning and success is a role model for her students and all teachers. Each and every day she comes to Pell Elementary School her magic transforms the heart and soul of every student that enters her classroom and empowers them to learn. Newport Public Schools is so lucky and fortunate to have this wonderful teacher. Congratulations!”

Carla Jewell will be publicly recognized as the 2022-2023 Newport Teacher of the Year at Newport Public Education Foundation’s An Evening for Education sponsored by the Bazarsky Family Foundation, 5:00 – 8:00 p.m. on Saturday, October 15, 2022 at Sail Newport, 82 Fort Adams Drive, Newport, Rhode Island. Local merchants and businesses wishing to contribute to a gift basket being assembled to be presented to the Teacher of the Year in October can call (401) 619-5384.

Congratulations again to the 2022-2023 Newport District Teacher of the Year Carla Jewell!