Out of the nearly 100 assisted living communities in Rhode Island, Blenheim-Newport, a Benchmark assisted living and Mind & Memory Care community, has been selected as one of the best in the state by U.S. News & World Report.

Blenheim-Newport earned “Best” status by achieving the highest possible rating for both assisted living and memory care in U.S. News & World Report’s inaugural Best Senior Living ratings following a comprehensive consumer satisfaction survey. Blenheim-Newport’s residents and family members gave the community high marks in critical areas, such as overall value, management, and staff, resident enrichment, dining and food, safety, transportation, maintenance, housekeeping, and location.

“For 25 years, Benchmark communities have set the standard for senior care excellence in the Northeast. The U.S. News & World Report designation is special because – once again – it’s our residents and their families who are validating the important and successful role Benchmark associates play in their lives,” said Tom Grape, founder, chairman and CEO of Benchmark, New England’s largest senior living provider with 64 communities throughout the Northeast.

Blenheim-Newport offers both traditional senior assisted living and specialized assisted living with memory care for those who would benefit from a safer, engaging environment, chef-prepared meals, supportive living services, transportation and assistance with daily activities, such as getting dressed and medication management. Residents enjoy connecting over programs and amenities offered in many common spaces including a fitness center, hair salon, private dining room and outdoor courtyards with seasonal dining, raised garden beds and walking paths.

Blenheim-Newport’ award-winning Mind & Memory Care program offers carefully created living environments and unique opportunities for those with Alzheimer’s and dementia to find joy in each new day. Residents are supported by 24/7 care providers who have been hired for heart and educated in memory loss, communication and empathy. Neighborhoods provide the comforts of home and have unique features that help those with memory impairment stay connected to who and what matters most to them. Thoughtful touches, visual cues and purposeful amenities further promote familiarity and wellness.

“Whether it’s connecting our residents to their passions, providing meals just the way they like or making sure they get to doctor’s appointments, our associates constantly strive for excellence in all they do,” said Sharon O’Sullivan, executive director of Blenheim-Newport. “Blenheim-Newport is truly an extraordinary community committed to supporting one another, and we are thrilled to now be among an elite group in Rhode Island.”

For more than 30 years, U.S. News has served the American public as an unbiased arbiter of quality across a variety of important choices. Whether picking a college, selecting a hospital or moving to a nursing home, consumers go to U.S. News to research and make consequential life decisions.

“Until now, families have had limited information when comparing providers of independent living, assisted living, memory care or continuing care,” said Ben Harder, managing editor and chief of health analysis at U.S. News. “The Best Senior Living ratings fill this informational gap with comprehensive and transparent data to help older consumers and their families identify high-quality senior living communities that meet their needs and preferences.”

For more information about Blenheim-Newport, click here or go to its U.S. News profile at https://health.usnews.com/best-senior-living/blenheim-newport-senior-living-739.

Source: Benchmark Senior Living