The Black Dog Tavern, Co. has signed on to be the official presenting sponsor of the 2022 Beach Road Weekend music festival. The festival will now be known as Beach Road Weekend Presented by The Black Dog. Fans will be able to live #LifeOffTheLeash during three-days of live music from some of the hottest bands in Veteran’s Memorial Park August 26-28.

As part of the exclusive partnership, fans will be able to buy co-branded merchandise from a limited edition Beach Road Weekend Black Dog product line available online and at the official merchandise booths at the festival.

“We have been watching what Adam and his team have been doing with the festival for years and we are very excited and proud to be on board. Adam and his team are committed to keeping the island’s vibrant live music and arts scene alive,” said Dan Pucillo, Chief Executive Officer & President at The Black Dog Tavern, Co. “Beach Road Weekend helps to showcase all that Vineyard Haven has to offer, from the charming local shops, popular restaurants, and the beautiful harbor. The Vineyard Haven community is a special place with deep roots and much to offer visitors.”

“Nothing says Martha’s Vineyard more than The Black Dog. For more than 50 years, this iconic brand has served visitors to the island,” said Adam Epstein, President and CEO of Innovation Arts and Entertainment. “Dan and his team are dedicated and always provide the absolute highest level of quality and service. We look forward to seeing Beach Road and Black Dog gear pop up around the country as our fans spread the word about this incredible company.”

Beach Road Weekend presented by Black Dog will feature three-days of some of the biggest names in music playing on two stages in Veteran’s Memorial Park. The Avett Brothers headlining Friday night with Khruangbin, Lord Huron, Mt. Joy and more. Beck will take the stage Saturday night along with Billy Strings, Guster, Dawes and a full day of bands performing on two stages. The Sunday night finale will be led by Wilco with Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit, Caamp, Emmylou Harris, Lucinda Williams and more. This year, fans can live #LifeOffTheLeash during a special showing of Jaws Thursday night at the park. This event will be free and open to the public.

Black Dog’s sponsorship will support the Friends of the MV Concert Series, an island based non-profit organization set up to support and enhance the recreation and entertainment landscape on Martha’s Vineyard. Beach Road Weekend presented by Black Dog is produced by Innovation Arts and Entertainment and all profits from the event will go towards supporting the Friends of the MV Concert Series. The 501-c3 is planning on providing support for music programs in area schools, local musicians with paying gigs, and investing in local athletic leagues that use Veterans Memorial Park.

Beach Road Weekend presented by Black Dog

Friday, August 26th – Sunday, August 28th

Veterans Memorial Park, Vineyard Haven, MA

Additional information available online at www.beachroadweekend.com