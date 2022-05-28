BankNewport this week announced that it has awarded a $10,000 grant to Southern RI Volunteers (SRIV), the leading provider of volunteer resources for non-profit organizations throughout Southern Rhode Island for nonprofit agency sites that address basic needs for senior clients at those agencies, children and families.

The grant will support SRIV’s independent aging adult services.

“As a true community bank, supporting those who support our neighbors is essential to our mission,” said Jack Murphy, President & CEO, BankNewport. “We are extremely proud to contribute to the nonprofit community throughout Rhode Island who perform tireless and selfless work to care for those in need.” “BankNewport provides vital funding that is used to provide transportation and delivery services for our seniors to access healthcare providers, food to maintain nutrition and security, as well as other vital assistance necessary for healthy aging,” said Deb Tanner, Executive Director, Southern RI Volunteers. “Southern Rhode Island Volunteers is the resource that directly serves our neighbors in need, but BankNewport is the foundation that allows us to make a difference.”