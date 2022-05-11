The 2022 BankNewport 10 Miler, scheduled for June 5th, will benefit local charitable partners the Fort Adams Trust and the Boys and Girls Club of Newport County. Since its inception, the event has donated and fundraised approximately $100,000 for charitable beneficiaries. The two charitable partners, as well as other local groups, provide volunteers on course and at the finish line, as well as registration.

Photo Credit: Jonathan Clancy/BankNewport 10 Miler

“The Boys & Girls Club is honored to be a beneficiary of the BankNewport 10 Miler,” said Boys and Girls Club of Newport County Executive Director and CEO Joe Pratt in a statement, “We are grateful for the opportunity to support Bank Newport in its endeavor with a team of volunteers. Partnerships like ours can only make the community stronger and better.”

“The Fort Adams Trust is pleased to welcome back the BankNewport 10 Miler for 2022,” said Chris Zeeman, President of Fort Adams Trust in a statement. “The Fort Adams Trust is dedicated to improving public access to and public awareness of the old fort, and the park in general. Starting and ending the race at the fort furthers those two goals in grand fashion. The Fort Adams Trust expresses gratitude for the support of event sponsor, Gray Matter Marketing, and we are honored to be a charitable beneficiary of the BankNewport 10 Miler. We invite all participants to return to Fort Adams soon for a tour to see how we use the support from events like the BankNewport 10 Miler to protect, preserve, and rebuild Fort Adams.”

Photo Credit: Jonathan Clancy/BankNewport 10 Miler

The BankNewport 10 Miler will feature the well-loved course that starts and finishes at the Fort. After exiting Fort Adams State Park, runners will follow Ocean Drive to Bellevue Avenue, passing by some of Newport’s most stunning scenery and iconic landmarks. Running past Marble House and Rosecliff, the course then turns on to Ruggles Avenue before ultimately returning to Fort Adams for a finish inside the walls of the historic structure.

Photo Credit: Jonathan Clancy/BankNewport 10 Miler

Past participants of the event have commented on the beautiful views and well-organized nature of the event. Finishers are awarded a custom-designed medal, as well as a participant t-shirt and a finish line festival that includes local craft brewery Ragged Island.

The 2022 race is scheduled for June 5th, and a limited number of bibs are still available at www.newport10miler.com. A military discount is available for runners, and sponsorship opportunities for local businesses are available. Email info@graymattermarketing.com for more information.

The BankNewport 10 Miler is produced by Gray Matter Marketing, which is based in Portsmouth, Rhode Island.