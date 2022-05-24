Several area high school students were among 137 Rhode Island students that were honored earlier this month with 2022 Civic Leadership awards, given annually by Secretary of State Nellie M. Gorbea in recognition of high school students who have made outstanding contributions to their schools and communities over the past year.

The Civic Leadership Awards were presented to students during a ceremony at the Rhode Island State House on Friday, May 13.

Among the recipients were Chloe Christy and John Wiest from Middletown High School. Colin Bahr and Phoebe Tavares from Portsmouth High School, Patrick Bryan and Brettyn Newsome from Rogers High School, Paige Breyer and Alex Gaines from St. George’s School, Mackenzie Oliveira and Benjamin Sowa from Tiverton High School.

“This year’s Civic Leadership Awards are a terrific opportunity to recognize Rhode Island’s young leaders,” Gorbea said. “Their spirit of civic engagement and demonstrated leadership are more proof that the future of our state is bright indeed.”

Each year, high schools across Rhode Island are invited to nominate two students in the junior class who best meet the ideals of the Civic Leadership Award: public service, leadership ability, and academic achievement. This year, Secretary Gorbea received nominations from 70 schools across the state.