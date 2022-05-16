SHELTON, Conn. (AP) — A 16-year-old was arrested Wednesday on charges of stabbing another teenager to death and wounding three others in Connecticut over the weekend, police said.

The 16-year-old, whose name was not released, is charged with murder for the fatal stabbing of 17-year-old James McGrath during a fight in Shelton late Saturday night, Shelton police said in a news release. The teen is also charged with three counts of assault for injuries to three other youths who were hospitalized after the altercation.

McGrath was a Shelton resident and a student at Fairfield College Preparatory School. In a statement Monday, school officials said the school community “mourns the loss of junior Jimmy McGrath and we extend our deepest sympathies to the McGrath family.”

The 16-year-old was ordered held on $2 million bond and was expected to appear in court later Wednesday. No information on an attorney for the teen was available.