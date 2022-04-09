According to the latest forecast from the National Weather Service, showers are likely today and Sunday looks like it will be partly sunny.

7 Day Forecast

The following is the National Weather Service 7-day weather forecast, centered on Newport State Airport;

Today: Scattered showers and thunderstorms before noon, then isolated showers between noon and 1pm. Some of the storms could produce small hail. Cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly sunny, with a high near 56. South wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 41. West wind 8 to 10 mph.

Sunday: Partly sunny, with a high near 52. West wind 10 to 13 mph.

Sunday Night: Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming clear, with a low around 39. Northwest wind around 14 mph.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 55. Northwest wind 10 to 13 mph.

Monday Night: A chance of showers, mainly after 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 44. Southwest wind 7 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Tuesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 61. West wind 8 to 10 mph.

Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 47. West wind around 9 mph.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 59. North wind 6 to 8 mph becoming south in the afternoon.

Wednesday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 46. Southeast wind around 8 mph.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 57. Southeast wind 9 to 14 mph.

Thursday Night: A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 48. South wind around 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Friday: A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 58. South wind 10 to 14 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

