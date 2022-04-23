According to the latest forecast from the National Weather Service, today will be sunny, with a high near 57 degrees.

7 Day Forecast

The following is the National Weather Service 7-day weather forecast, centered on Newport State Airport;

NWS Forecast for: Newport RI
Issued by: National Weather Service Norton, MA
Last Update: 3:54 am EDT Apr 23, 2022

Today: Sunny, with a high near 57. North wind 6 to 11 mph becoming south in the afternoon.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 44. Southwest wind 6 to 9 mph becoming north after midnight.

Sunday: Partly sunny, with a high near 51. Northeast wind 8 to 10 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon.

Sunday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 43. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Monday: Partly sunny, with a high near 55. Northeast wind 5 to 8 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon.

Monday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 45. Southeast wind around 7 mph.

Tuesday: Showers likely, mainly after 4pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 56. South wind 8 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Tuesday Night: Showers. Low around 48. South wind around 8 mph becoming west after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Wednesday: Showers likely, mainly before 9am. Partly sunny, with a high near 56. West wind 10 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 40. Northwest wind around 15 mph.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 55. Northwest wind around 17 mph.

Thursday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 41. Northwest wind around 14 mph.

Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 57. Northwest wind around 14 mph.

What’sUpNewp is your independent source for what’s up in Newport, RI; Rhode Island; Martha’s Vineyard, MA; Nantucket, MA, Stowe, VT; and beyond. Send news tips, story ideas, corrections, and questions to Ryan@whatsupnewp.com

Ryan Belmore is the Owner and Publisher of What'sUpNewp. Although not the founder or original owner, Belmore has been with What'sUpNewp since its early beginnings in 2012.

Belmore was born in Providence, Rhode Island; grew up and graduated high school in Coventry, Rhode Island; and lived in Newport, Rhode Island for more than ten years. He currently serves as Vice President of the Board Of Directors for Fort Adams Trust and on the Board of Directors for Potter League For Animals.

He and his wife, Jen, as well as their two dogs (Aero and June), recently moved to Alexandria, Virginia. Belmore travels back and forth to Newport every couple of weeks to cover events, work on story ideas, to meet with What'sUpNewp's on-the-ground contributors, to visit friends, and to eat as much seafood as possible.

Belmore is a member of Local Independent Online News Publishers, Society of Professional Journalists, and the North American Snowsports Journalists Association.