According to the latest forecast from the National Weather Service, today will be sunny, with a high near 57 degrees.
7 Day Forecast
The following is the National Weather Service 7-day weather forecast, centered on Newport State Airport;
NWS Forecast for: Newport RI
Issued by: National Weather Service Norton, MA
Last Update: 3:54 am EDT Apr 23, 2022
Today: Sunny, with a high near 57. North wind 6 to 11 mph becoming south in the afternoon.
Tonight: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 44. Southwest wind 6 to 9 mph becoming north after midnight.
Sunday: Partly sunny, with a high near 51. Northeast wind 8 to 10 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon.
Sunday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 43. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Monday: Partly sunny, with a high near 55. Northeast wind 5 to 8 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon.
Monday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 45. Southeast wind around 7 mph.
Tuesday: Showers likely, mainly after 4pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 56. South wind 8 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Tuesday Night: Showers. Low around 48. South wind around 8 mph becoming west after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 80%.
Wednesday: Showers likely, mainly before 9am. Partly sunny, with a high near 56. West wind 10 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 40. Northwest wind around 15 mph.
Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 55. Northwest wind around 17 mph.
Thursday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 41. Northwest wind around 14 mph.
Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 57. Northwest wind around 14 mph.
