Newport, RI – According to the latest forecast from the National Weather Service, showers are likely today, with a high near 48 degrees.

7 Day Forecast

The following is the National Weather Service 7-day weather forecast, centered on Newport State Airport;

Today: Showers likely, mainly after 5 pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 48. East wind 8 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph. The chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch are possible.

Tonight: Showers likely, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 9pm. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Low around 45. Windy, with an east wind 22 to 29 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New rainfall amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.

Friday: A chance of showers, mainly before 8am. Cloudy through mid morning, then gradual clearing, with a high near 57. Southwest wind around 14 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Friday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 43. Southwest wind 7 to 13 mph.

Saturday: A slight chance of showers before 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 53. Southwest wind 8 to 16 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Saturday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 41. Southwest wind 7 to 13 mph.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 53. West wind 10 to 13 mph.

Sunday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 40. Northwest wind 13 to 15 mph.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 56. West wind 11 to 14 mph.

Monday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 43. West wind 8 to 10 mph.

Tuesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 60. Southwest wind 9 to 13 mph.

Tuesday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 46. Southwest wind 9 to 11 mph.

Wednesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 63. West wind 7 to 9 mph becoming south in the afternoon.