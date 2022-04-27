According to the latest forecast from the National Weather Service, today will be cloudy before becoming mostly sunny, with a high near 56 degrees.

7 Day Forecast

The following is the National Weather Service 7-day weather forecast, centered on Newport State Airport;

Wednesday: A chance of showers, mainly before 8 am. Cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly sunny, with a high near 56. West wind 8 to 13 mph. The chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch are possible.

Wednesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 39. Northwest wind 14 to 17 mph.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 53. Breezy, with a northwest wind 17 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 33 mph.

Thursday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 38. Northwest wind 16 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph.

Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 56. Northwest wind 16 to 18 mph.

Friday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 40. North wind 11 to 16 mph.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 58. North wind 11 to 13 mph.

Saturday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 43. Southwest wind around 8 mph becoming northwest after midnight.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 61. Northwest wind 6 to 9 mph becoming south in the afternoon.

Sunday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 46. South wind 7 to 10 mph.

Monday: Partly sunny, with a high near 60. South wind 7 to 13 mph.

Monday Night: A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 49. South wind around 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Tuesday: A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 61. South wind 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Ryan Belmore is the Owner and Publisher of What'sUpNewp. Although not the founder or original owner, Belmore has been with What'sUpNewp since its early beginnings in 2012.

Belmore was born in Providence, Rhode Island; grew up and graduated high school in Coventry, Rhode Island; and lived in Newport, Rhode Island for more than ten years. He currently serves as Vice President of the Board Of Directors for Fort Adams Trust and on the Board of Directors for Potter League For Animals.

He and his wife, Jen, as well as their two dogs (Aero and June), recently moved to Alexandria, Virginia. Belmore travels back and forth to Newport every couple of weeks to cover events, work on story ideas, to meet with What'sUpNewp's on-the-ground contributors, to visit friends, and to eat as much seafood as possible.

Belmore is a member of Local Independent Online News Publishers, Society of Professional Journalists, and the North American Snowsports Journalists Association.