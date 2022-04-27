According to the latest forecast from the National Weather Service, today will be cloudy before becoming mostly sunny, with a high near 56 degrees.

7 Day Forecast

The following is the National Weather Service 7-day weather forecast, centered on Newport State Airport;

Wednesday: A chance of showers, mainly before 8 am. Cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly sunny, with a high near 56. West wind 8 to 13 mph. The chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch are possible.

Wednesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 39. Northwest wind 14 to 17 mph.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 53. Breezy, with a northwest wind 17 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 33 mph.

Thursday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 38. Northwest wind 16 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph.

Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 56. Northwest wind 16 to 18 mph.

Friday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 40. North wind 11 to 16 mph.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 58. North wind 11 to 13 mph.

Saturday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 43. Southwest wind around 8 mph becoming northwest after midnight.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 61. Northwest wind 6 to 9 mph becoming south in the afternoon.

Sunday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 46. South wind 7 to 10 mph.

Monday: Partly sunny, with a high near 60. South wind 7 to 13 mph.

Monday Night: A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 49. South wind around 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Tuesday: A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 61. South wind 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%.