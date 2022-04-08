 According to the latest forecast from the National Weather Service, showers are likely today, with a high near 53 degrees.

Friday Forecast

Friday: Rain, mainly before 7am. High near 53. Southeast wind 13 to 16 mph becoming southwest in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Friday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 44. Southwest wind 7 to 11 mph.

7-Day Forecast

Friday: Rain, mainly before 7am. High near 53. Southeast wind 13 to 16 mph becoming southwest in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Friday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 44. Southwest wind 7 to 11 mph.

Saturday: Scattered showers, mainly before 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 53. Southeast wind 8 to 15 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Saturday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 41. Southwest wind 6 to 11 mph.

Sunday: A slight chance of showers after 2pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 53. West wind 9 to 14 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Sunday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 39. Northwest wind 11 to 14 mph.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 56. Northwest wind 11 to 14 mph.

Monday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 43. West wind 9 to 11 mph.

Tuesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 58. Southwest wind 9 to 11 mph.

Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 47. West wind 6 to 9 mph.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 60. West wind 6 to 10 mph becoming south in the morning.

Wednesday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 47. South wind 8 to 10 mph.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 58. South wind 9 to 13 mph.

Ryan Belmore is the Owner and Publisher of What's Up Newp. He was born and raised in Rhode Island and graduated from Coventry High School. He serves as Vice President of Fort Adams Trust and serves on the Board of Directors for Potter League for Animals. Ryan also is currently the Senior Editor - North America for Mountain News, publisher of OnTheSnow. Ryan is a member of Local Independent Online News (LION) Publishers and North American Snowsports Journalists Association (NASJA).