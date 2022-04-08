According to the latest forecast from the National Weather Service, showers are likely today, with a high near 53 degrees.
Friday Forecast
Friday: Rain, mainly before 7am. High near 53. Southeast wind 13 to 16 mph becoming southwest in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Friday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 44. Southwest wind 7 to 11 mph.
7-Day Forecast
Friday: Rain, mainly before 7am. High near 53. Southeast wind 13 to 16 mph becoming southwest in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Friday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 44. Southwest wind 7 to 11 mph.
Saturday: Scattered showers, mainly before 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 53. Southeast wind 8 to 15 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%.
Saturday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 41. Southwest wind 6 to 11 mph.
Sunday: A slight chance of showers after 2pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 53. West wind 9 to 14 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Sunday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 39. Northwest wind 11 to 14 mph.
Monday: Sunny, with a high near 56. Northwest wind 11 to 14 mph.
Monday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 43. West wind 9 to 11 mph.
Tuesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 58. Southwest wind 9 to 11 mph.
Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 47. West wind 6 to 9 mph.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 60. West wind 6 to 10 mph becoming south in the morning.
Wednesday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 47. South wind 8 to 10 mph.
Thursday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 58. South wind 9 to 13 mph.