According to the latest forecast from the National Weather Service, showers are likely today, with a high near 53 degrees.

Friday Forecast

7-Day Forecast

Friday: Rain, mainly before 7am. High near 53. Southeast wind 13 to 16 mph becoming southwest in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Friday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 44. Southwest wind 7 to 11 mph.

Saturday: Scattered showers, mainly before 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 53. Southeast wind 8 to 15 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Saturday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 41. Southwest wind 6 to 11 mph.

Sunday: A slight chance of showers after 2pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 53. West wind 9 to 14 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Sunday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 39. Northwest wind 11 to 14 mph.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 56. Northwest wind 11 to 14 mph.

Monday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 43. West wind 9 to 11 mph.

Tuesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 58. Southwest wind 9 to 11 mph.

Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 47. West wind 6 to 9 mph.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 60. West wind 6 to 10 mph becoming south in the morning.

Wednesday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 47. South wind 8 to 10 mph.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 58. South wind 9 to 13 mph.