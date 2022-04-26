According to the latest forecast from the National Weather Service, today we’ll have a chance of showers, with a high near 53 degrees.

7 Day Forecast

The following is the National Weather Service 7-day weather forecast, centered on Newport State Airport;

Today: A chance of showers after 3pm. Cloudy, with a high near 53. Southeast wind 7 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Showers, mainly before 2am. Low around 47. East wind around 6 mph becoming calm. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Wednesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 58. West wind 10 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.

Wednesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 38. Northwest wind around 18 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 53. Breezy, with a northwest wind 17 to 21 mph.

Thursday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 39. Northwest wind around 16 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph.

Friday: Partly sunny, with a high near 53. Breezy, with a northwest wind 17 to 21 mph.

Friday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 40. North wind 14 to 16 mph.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 57. Northwest wind 10 to 14 mph.

Saturday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 43. Northwest wind around 10 mph.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 59. Northwest wind 8 to 10 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.

Sunday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 45. South wind 6 to 9 mph.

Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 59. East wind 7 to 13 mph becoming south in the afternoon.

