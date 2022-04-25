According to the latest forecast from the National Weather Service, today will be mostly sunny, with a high near 56 degrees.

7 Day Forecast

The following is the National Weather Service 7-day weather forecast, centered on Newport State Airport;

Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 56. Light and variable wind becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph in the morning.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 44. South wind 5 to 7 mph.

Tuesday: A chance of showers, mainly after 11am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 55. South wind around 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tuesday Night: Showers likely, mainly between 10pm and 5am. Patchy fog. Otherwise, cloudy, with a low around 48. South wind 5 to 8 mph becoming light and variable. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Wednesday: A chance of showers, mainly before 7am. Mostly sunny, with a high near 58. West wind 10 to 14 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Wednesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 40. Northwest wind around 15 mph.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 55. Northwest wind around 18 mph.

Thursday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 40. Northwest wind 15 to 17 mph.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 56. Northwest wind 14 to 17 mph.

Friday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 41. Northwest wind 11 to 13 mph.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 57. Northwest wind 9 to 13 mph.

Saturday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 43. Northwest wind around 8 mph.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 59. Northwest wind around 9 mph becoming south in the afternoon.