According to the latest forecast from the National Weather Service, today will be sunny, with a high near 65 degrees.

7 Day Forecast

The following is the National Weather Service 7-day weather forecast, centered on Newport State Airport;

NWS Forecast for: Newport RI

Issued by: National Weather Service Norton, MA

Last Update: 3:09 am EDT Apr 22, 2022

Special Weather Statement

Today: Sunny, with a high near 65. Southwest wind 8 to 14 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 26 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 40. North wind 8 to 11 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 58. North wind 7 to 11 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 22 mph.

Saturday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 45. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming northwest after midnight.

Sunday: Partly sunny, with a high near 53. Northeast wind around 8 mph becoming east in the afternoon.

Sunday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 43. Southeast wind around 6 mph.

Monday: Partly sunny, with a high near 55. Northeast wind 6 to 10 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon.

Monday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 45. Southeast wind around 9 mph.

Tuesday: Showers likely, mainly after 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 56. Southeast wind around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Tuesday Night: Showers likely. Cloudy, with a low around 48. Southeast wind 7 to 9 mph becoming west after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Wednesday: A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 57. West wind around 11 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Wednesday Night: A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 40. Northwest wind around 14 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Thursday: A chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 53. Northwest wind around 15 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.