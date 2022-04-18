According to the latest forecast from the National Weather Service, today will be cloudy, with a high near 51 degrees.

7 Day Forecast

The following is the National Weather Service 7-day weather forecast, centered on Newport State Airport;

Wind Advisory

Hazardous Weather Outlook

Today: Increasing clouds, with a high near 51. Northwest wind 6 to 14 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon.

Tonight: Rain and possibly a thunderstorm before 4am, then rain between 4am and 5am, then rain and possibly a thunderstorm after 5am. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Low around 43. Windy, with an east wind 15 to 20 mph increasing to 25 to 30 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 46 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New rainfall amounts between three quarters and one inch possible.

Tuesday: Rain likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 9am, then a slight chance of rain between 9am and 10am. Cloudy through mid morning, then gradual clearing, with a high near 54. Breezy, with a southwest wind 22 to 24 mph, with gusts as high as 37 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tuesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 42. West wind around 17 mph.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 56. West wind 14 to 16 mph.

Wednesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 44. West wind 5 to 7 mph becoming light and variable after midnight.

Thursday: Partly sunny, with a high near 55. South wind 6 to 16 mph.

Thursday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 48. Southwest wind 13 to 16 mph.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 63. West wind 11 to 14 mph.

Friday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 44. North wind around 10 mph.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 59. North wind 8 to 10 mph becoming south in the afternoon.

Saturday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 45. Southwest wind around 9 mph becoming north after midnight.

Sunday: Partly sunny, with a high near 56. Northeast wind around 9 mph becoming south in the afternoon.