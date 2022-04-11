According to the latest forecast from the National Weather Service, today will be Sunny, with a high near 54 degrees.

7 Day Forecast

The following is the National Weather Service 7-day weather forecast, centered on Newport State Airport;

Today: Sunny, with a high near 54. Northwest wind 8 to 14 mph becoming south in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.

Tonight: A slight chance of light rain between 2am and 3am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 44. Southwest wind 9 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tuesday: A slight chance of light rain between 7am and noon. Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 61. South wind 9 to 13 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 45. West wind 5 to 9 mph becoming light northwest after midnight.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 58. Light southeast wind becoming south 5 to 10 mph in the morning.

Wednesday Night: A chance of showers, mainly after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 49. South wind 6 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Thursday: A chance of showers after 2pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 61. South wind 8 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Thursday Night: A chance of showers before 3am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 48. South wind 8 to 10 mph becoming northwest after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Friday: Partly sunny, with a high near 61. Northwest wind 10 to 13 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.

Friday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 47. West wind 9 to 11 mph.

Saturday: Partly sunny, with a high near 58. Southwest wind 7 to 15 mph.

Saturday Night: A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 46. South wind around 14 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Sunday: Partly sunny, with a high near 56. West wind 13 to 16 mph.