With the labor force participation rate at 62.4%, one of the lowest rates in decades, WalletHub today released updated data on 2022’s States Where Employers Are Struggling the Most in Hiring.

In order to see where employers are struggling the most in hiring, WalletHub compared the 50 states and the District of Columbia based on the rate of job openings for both the latest month and the last 12 months.

According to the study, Rhode Island employers have the 9th biggest hiring struggle in the United States.

Rhode Island Hiring Struggle Stats

Job openings rate during the latest month: 7.30%



Job openings rate in the past 12 months: 7.24%



Overall rank: 9th biggest hiring struggle in the country

According to the study, employers in Alaska are struggling the most, while employers in the District of Columbia are struggling the least.

To view the full report and your state’s rank, click here.