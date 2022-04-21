The following is a list of library programs that adults can enjoy in May.

Programs

Wednesday, May 4th, 6:00pm

Makers Meet-Up

Knitters, quilters, and crafters: come craft with us in the Community Room on the first Wednesday of every month! Socialize with fellow crafters, get project ideas, ask questions, and share tips and advice. Must bring your own equipment and supplies.

Saturday, May 7th, 10:00am-3:00pm

Free Comic Book Day

Drop by the library to pick out a free comic book, while supplies last! There will also be free comics and activities for kids in the children’s activity room.

Wednesday, May 11th, 6:30pm

Book Talk: The Rhode Island 39 Club with Marty Podskoch

Author and historian, Marty Podskoch, will talk about his new travel book, The Rhode Island 39 Club, which encourages people to visit all 39 towns and villages in the RI. The Tiverton section was written by our very own Susan Anderson of the Tiverton Historical Society!

Tuesday, May 17th, 6:00pm

Free Screening of Kiss the Ground

Join us for a free screening and panel discussion of Kiss the Ground (directed by Josh Tickell and winner of 25 independent film awards). Amid a deluge of discouraging climate news, this film offers alternative perspectives to regenerating our local ecosystems through grassroots efforts. This program is part of the community-wide Reconnect & Regenerate program series, sponsored by Amicable Church, Tiverton Farmers Market, Tiverton Public Library, and Union Public Library.

Wednesday, May 18th, 6:30pm

ASL Meetup

Join us on the third Wednesday of every month to practice American Sign Language (ASL). Learn about ASL resources, learn new signs, and practice what you’ve learned with adults of all abilities. This month, we will learn and practice signs to help us get to know each other better.

Friday, May 27th, 3:30pm

CreaTIV Craft: Decorative Flower Pot

Join us every month for some fun and creativity! This month, we will make decorative flower pots. All materials are provided. Please register to reserve your spot.

Book Clubs

Tuesday, May 17th, 10:15am

Tiverton Senior Center Book Club

The Tiverton Seniors Book Group is meeting at the Senior Center, 207 Canonicus Street, to discuss Force of Nature by Jane Harper. Copies of the book are available at the Library and the Senior Center. All are welcome!

Wednesday, May 18th, 6:00pm OR Friday, May 20th, 10:30am

Tiverton Public Library Book Group

The Tiverton Public Library Book Group offers both a Friday morning discussion and a Wednesday evening discussion. All are welcome! This month, we are discussing Circus of Wonders by Elizabeth Macneal. Copies of the book are available at the library for check-out.

Thursday, May 19th, 1:00pm

Union Public Library Book Club

The Union Public Library Book Group will meet in the Tiverton Public Library Community Room on May 19th at 1:00pm for a discussion of Nature’s Best Hope by Douglas W. Tallamy. Copies of the book are available at both libraries. This program is part of the community-wide Reconnect & Regenerate program series, sponsored by Amicable Church, Tiverton Farmers Market, Tiverton Public Library, and Union Public Library. All are welcome!

Monday, May 23rd, 2:00pm

Bajah’s Book Club

Come join us in the cat room at Bajah’s Cat Cafe at 137 Main Road for a discussion of Making the Rounds with Oscar by David Dosa, MD. Copies of the book are available at the Tiverton Public Library and Bajah’s Cat Cafe.

Technology

Tuesday, May 3rd, 6:00pm

Reading & Understanding Terms & Agreements

Have you actually READ legal terms before signing up for an account? Join us for a review of some important terms! It might just change your mind! Attendance is limited. Registration is required.

Tuesday, May 10th, 6:00pm

TikTok: Show & Tell

Take a look at the famous (or infamous) social media platform. Learn some pros & cons about joining! Attendance is limited. Registration is required.

Tuesday. May 17th, 6:00pm

Introduction to THE CLOUD

Learn about what the Cloud is, different brands, and how to weigh the pros & cons of using it. Attendance is limited. Registration is required.

Tuesday, May 24th, 6:00pm

Digital Photo Organization & Best Practices

Learn photo file types, tips on naming files in order to find them faster. Attendance is limited. Registration is required.

Tuesday, May 31st, 6:00pm

Introduction to MANGO Language

Learn 70+ different languages for FREE using MANGO. Attendance is limited. Registration is required.

All Month Long

Tech Help

Having trouble with your smartphone or computer? Curious about social media? Want to read eBooks on your tablet or listen to audiobooks on your phone? Make an appointment for tech help. Simply call Kristin for an appointment at 401-625-6796 x8. Can’t make it during the week? We offer drop-in tech help for quick questions and troubleshooting. Drop-in help is available on the following Saturdays: May 14th and 28th.

