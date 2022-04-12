The Tiverton Litter Committee brings back its Spring Cleanup Week with a kickoff event at Grinnell’s Beach, Saturday, April 30, 2022, from 9 am-12 pm. Tiverton Litter Committee members will distribute free bags and gloves to Tiverton residents for continued independent cleanups throughout the week.

At the kickoff, Committee Members will suggest areas in town that need special attention for those needing guidance. Families, school groups, community organizations, scouting troops, church groups, employee outings, civic groups, those needing community service, and individuals are welcome to attend. Documenting clean-ups throughout the week is encouraged with participants asked to tag the Instagram account clean_up_tiverton to bring social media awareness to both the issue and event.

Organizers say that Litter Committee members and community volunteers regularly pick up trash throughout the town of Tiverton, and look forward to the uptick in cleanup efforts the Tiverton Clean-Up Week is anticipated to bring.

Joyce Andrews, longtime Tiverton resident and committee member (pictured) says: “I pick up trash at Fogland Beach every day and can use all the help I can get! Tiverton Clean-Up week is a great opportunity for community members to join me in my daily cleanup efforts.”

While many Tiverton residents aren’t familiar with this town committee, it is recognized across town that trash is a persistent problem and action must be taken to clean up Tiverton. “It will be great to have community members who aren’t yet familiar with the Tiverton Litter Committee come out to Grinnell’s Beach on kickoff day to learn about the great ‘Adopt an Area’ program in place. Those who sign up for this volunteer program are put on the free trash bag list and can then pick up different colored bags specifically for trash pickup efforts” says Jessica Cullinan, Tiverton Litter Committee Member.

In addition to the April 30th kickoff, bags are always available at the Tiverton Library during regularly scheduled hours for those signed up to be on the volunteer pick-up list. If you are unable to make the kickoff day, you can contact the Litter Committee to sign up for the list. All information about the Tiverton Litter Committee is available at: https://linktr.ee/CleanUpTiverton.

The Spring Clean-up event is held in conjunction with Earth Day (April 22) activities to help bring awareness to the negative impact that litter has on the natural beauty of the Town of Tiverton.